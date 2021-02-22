 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nearly 1,000 COVID-19 vaccines available this weekend for 65 and older Waterloo-area residents
0 comments
breaking top story

Nearly 1,000 COVID-19 vaccines available this weekend for 65 and older Waterloo-area residents

{{featured_button_text}}
Bob Greenwood

Bob Greenwood

WATERLOO — Greenwood Pharmacy is offering residents 65 and older nearly 1,000 COVID-19 vaccines this weekend, the pharmacy owner said Monday.

People can register for appointments on the pharmacy website, which began accepting sign-ups Monday morning. The vaccines will be given Saturday and Sunday at The Pavilion building on the National Cattle Congress grounds. Parking will be available. People will need to be available to get their follow-up doses March 20 or 21, the pharmacy said.

Iowa vaccine 4

Vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are seen ready to be used as healthcare workers receive the first doses of the vaccine at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.

The next appointments could be at the same location or another, like the Cedar Valley SportsPlex or Waterloo Center for the Arts, said pharmacy owner Bob Greenwood.

Residents should bring a photo ID and Medicare card, Greenwood said. The vaccine will be free for anybody who signs up. The requirements will help Greenwood Pharmacy prevent people younger than 65 from getting vaccinated, he said. Two women in Florida recently "dressed up as grannies" to get their vaccines early, according to a health administrator.

Greenwood Pharmacy said it will have 10 pharmacists giving vaccines and staffing help from the Black Hawk County Health Department. Greenwood said they plan to circulate people through the building to maintain social distancing. The National Cattle Congress should be a "nice, big space" to do vaccinations, he added.

Anyone who has trouble signing up online or has questions about the vaccine can contact Greenwood Pharmacy at (319) 234-6419. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Try out our Editor's Special - Full year for just $26

Greenwood said the pharmacy will get the shipment of Pfizer vaccine from the federal government through its affiliation with Community Pharmacy Enhanced Services Networks. It is an organization that allows pharmacies to collaborate on care and services, the website said.

Greenwood said Iowa pharmacies in CPESN will join Oklahoma and Kansas in being some of the organization's first partners to get federally allocated COVID-19 vaccines. The Waterloo pharmacy joined the network when it began three years ago, Greenwood said.

Greenwood Pharmacy already administered about 1,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to local residents. Greenwood said this included Waterloo Fire Rescue, Waterloo Police Department, funeral directors, school staff over 65, dental office staff and Pathways Behavioral Services staff.

JOIN THE NEIGHBORHOOD: Become a member
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Analyst: NY is getting more than Trump tax returns

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News