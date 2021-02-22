Nearly 1,000 COVID-19 vaccines available this weekend for 65 and older Waterloo-area residents

WATERLOO — Greenwood Pharmacy is offering residents 65 and older nearly 1,000 COVID-19 vaccines this weekend, the pharmacy owner said Monday.

People can register for appointments on the pharmacy website, which began accepting sign-ups Monday morning. The vaccines will be given Saturday and Sunday at The Pavilion building on the National Cattle Congress grounds. Parking will be available. People will need to be available to get their follow-up doses March 20 or 21, the pharmacy said.

The next appointments could be at the same location or another, like the Cedar Valley SportsPlex or Waterloo Center for the Arts, said pharmacy owner Bob Greenwood.

Residents should bring a photo ID and Medicare card, Greenwood said. The vaccine will be free for anybody who signs up. The requirements will help Greenwood Pharmacy prevent people younger than 65 from getting vaccinated, he said. Two women in Florida recently "dressed up as grannies" to get their vaccines early, according to a health administrator.