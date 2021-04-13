'Zoom in a Room'? California's schools lag in reopening push

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Frustrated parents in San Francisco have coined a new phrase for their latest classroom reality: “Zoom in a Room." In Los Angeles, students can start going back to school in person, but more than half say they will stick with distance learning.

More than a year after the coronavirus pandemic forced California's classrooms to close, some of the largest school districts are welcoming back students this week. But the most populated state is lagging the rest of the country — and in some cases offering options that parents say are unacceptable.

Kira Gaber said she's been told to send her kindergartner back to his San Francisco classroom with a laptop and headphones — aka Zoom in a Room. His teacher will be working online from home, while an adult monitor watches the kids in class.

“How is this OK? This is completely not in-person learning,” said Gaber, who doesn't plan to send her son to class with a computer. “I’m going to send him with worksheets and a coloring book.”