Zoo lets you name a cockroach after an ex and have it fed to an animal. What are the most popular names?

If you've had your heart broken by a Jacob or a Sarah, you are apparently not alone.

For the last four years, the San Antonio Zoo has offered a symbolic way to get over a former flame. For a donation, the zoo allows the scorned to name a cockroach, rodent or veggie after an ex. They are then fed to animals on Valentine's Day.

Last year, the zoo received over 7,000 donations from all 50 states and 30 different countries. The most common names in 2022 were Jacob and Sarah. Austin and Amanda are the most common names since the zoo's "Cry Me A Cockroach" fundraiser began, the Express-News previously reported.

Several other zoos around the country and world hold similar fundraisers around Valentine's Day.

"The season of love and loath is back," said Tim Morrow, the president and CEO of the San Antonio Zoo, in a news release. "Whether it was a sour romance, a breakup with your work, or a collective dislike for a 2022 trend, the Cry Me a Cockroach Fundraiser is here to help you leave that negativity behind!"

The nonprofit zoo's campaign will run until Feb. 14, and proceeds go toward animal care and zoo operations. Donations include a digital Valentine's Day card and a short video of an animal eating a cockroach, rodent or vegetable. Donations are $5, $10 and $25.

You can also choose to have your ex-boo notified that they were named after a cockroach, and they will receive a personalized digital Valentine's Day card. New this year is an ungraded package that includes a custom voiceover.