Zelenskyy to take center stage in speech to Congress; a 4th Pfizer vaccine dose; First Four results

Today is Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

FIRST, THE WEATHER

A multi-day severe storm threat is set to impact the South, bringing much needed rain and storms to southern states impacted by drought conditions. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri discusses the timing of these storms.

TOP STORIES

Russia Ukraine War

In this image from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office and posted on Facebook, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks in Kyiv, Ukraine, on early Wednesday, March 16, 2022. 

Zelenskyy center stage: Facing Congress, pleading for help

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address the U.S. Congress, the actor-turned-wartime leader's latest video speech as he uses the West's great legislative bodies as a global stage to orchestrate support against Russia’s crushing invasion.

Zelenskyy's livestreamed address Wednesday into the U.S. Capitol will be among the most important in a unique and very public strategy in which he has invoked Winston Churchill, Hamlet and the power of world opinion in his fight to stop Russia.

Nearing the three-week mark in an ever-escalating war, Zelenskyy has used his campaign to implore allied leaders to “close the sky” to prevent the Russian airstrikes that are devastating his country. It's a singular request and now a rallying cry in popular culture.

Virus Outbreak Vaccines Boosters

FILE - A syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic at the Keystone First Wellness Center in Chester, Pa., on Dec. 15, 2021. Pfizer is expected to request authorization for an additional COVID-19 booster dose for seniors. 

Pfizer asks US to allow 4th COVID vaccine dose for seniors

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pfizer and its partner BioNTech asked U.S. regulators Tuesday to authorize an additional booster dose of their COVID-19 vaccine for seniors, saying data from Israel suggests older adults would benefit.

Currently the U.S. urges two primary shots followed months later by a booster dose for everyone age 12 and older. The new application seeks to add a fourth shot only for the over-65 population that has been hit hardest by the pandemic.

The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control would have to approve the request. If so, a key question would be how soon seniors would be advised to roll up their sleeves.

NCAA Indiana Wyoming Basketball

Indiana forward Jordan Geronimo (22) drives past Wyoming's Jeremiah Oden (25) and Hunter Maldonado during the second half of a First Four game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Tuesday, March 15, 2022, in Dayton, Ohio. 

Indiana, Texas Southern win in First Four of NCAA Tournament

Trayce Jackson-Davis had 29 points and nine rebounds, Jordan Geromino scored a career-high 15 points and Indiana beat turnover-prone Wyoming 66-58 in a First Four game on Tuesday night.

In the other First Four contest, Bryson Etienne scored 21 points and Texas Southern beat Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

Tonight, Wright State (21-13), making its fourth NCAA Tournament appearance, plays Bryant (22-9) in the early game, before Rutgers takes on Notre Dame.

This morning's top headlines: Wednesday, March 16

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address the U.S. Congress on Wednesday, the actor-turned-wartime leader's latest video stop as he employs the West's great legislative bodies as a global stage to orchestrate support against Russia’s crushing invasion.

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia's military forces blasted Ukraine's capital region and other major cities Wednesday as they tried to crush a Ukrainian defense that has frustrated their progress nearly three weeks after invading, while the two countries signaled some optimism for negotiations to end the war.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will travel to Europe next week for face-to-face talks with European leaders about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced Tuesday.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Senate committee has approved a bipartisan blueprint to overhaul the nation’s public health system, applying the lessons of COVID-19 to future outbreaks through a new chain of command, a stronger medical supply chain, and clearer crisis communications.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Drugmaker Pfizer is expected to request authorization this week for an additional COVID-19 booster dose for seniors, accordi…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Second gentleman Doug Emhoff has tested positive for COVID-19, the White House announced Tuesday. Vice President Kamala Harris tested negative, but is curtailing her schedule as a result of her husband's positive test.

LONDON (AP) — Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a British-Iranian dual national who has been detained in Iran for nearly six years, is at Tehran's ai…

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden marked Equal Pay Day on Tuesday by spotlighting new steps aimed at closing the gender pay gap for federal workers and contractors. And he urged private companies to do likewise.

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A North Korean missile fired from its capital region exploded soon after liftoff in an apparent failed weapons launch on Wednesday, South Korea’s military said, amid speculation that the North is preparing to launch its longest-range missile in its most significant provocation in years.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former California U.S. Rep. Devin Nunes’ resignation to lead Donald Trump’s media company has left his one-time constituents with an odd special election: Voters will select someone to complete the remaining months of his term in a district that will disappear next year.

Indiana, Texas Southern win in First Four of NCAA Tournament

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Trayce Jackson-Davis had 29 points and nine rebounds, Jordan Geromino scored a career-high 15 points and Indiana beat turn…

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Japan Daily Life

A woman wearing a protective mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus clad in a Japanese traditional "kimono" runs on a pedestrian crossing at Ginza shopping district Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Tokyo. 

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: Mar. 16

Today in history: Mar. 16

In 1968, Senator Robert F. Kennedy of New York announced his candidacy for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Today in sports history: March 16

Today in sports history: March 16

In 2007, Kobe Bryant scores 33 of his 65 points in the fourth quarter and overtime to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 116-111 win over Portland.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

