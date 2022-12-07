Zelenskyy, spirit of Ukraine named 2022 TIME Person of the Year

TIME magazine has named Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the spirit of Ukraine as its 2022 Person of the Year.
"This year’s choice was the most clear-cut in memory," writes TIME's editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal. "Whether the battle for Ukraine fills one with hope or with fear, Volodymyr Zelensky galvanized the world in a way we haven’t seen in decades."
This story will be updated.
These were the 10 finalists for TIME's 2022 Person of the Year
Chinese President Xi Jinping
Chinese President Xi Jinping waves at an event to introduce new members of the Politburo Standing Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Oct. 23, 2022.
AP file
The US Supreme Court
Members of the
Supreme Court at the time of the Dobbs decision pose for a group photo at the Supreme Court in Washington, April 23, 2021. Seated from left are Associate Justice Samuel Alito, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice John Roberts, Associate Justice Stephen Breyer and Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Standing from left are Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Associate Justice Elena Kagan, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch and Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett. Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson has since replaced Breyer.
Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool
Elon Musk
Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, attends the opening of the Tesla factory Berlin Brandenburg in Gruenheide, Germany, March 22, 2022.
Patrick Pleul/Pool via AP, File
Rep. Liz Cheney
Vice Chair
Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., speaks as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, holds a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022.
AP file
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, center, sings the Ukrainian national anthem during his visit to the city of Izium, Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022.
Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP
MacKenzie Scott, philanthropist
MacKenzie Scott arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 4, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. The megadonor and novelist announced almost $2 billion in donations to 343 organizations in a short blog post Monday, Nov, 14, 2022, emphasizing her interest in supporting people from underserved communities.
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File
Protesters in Iran
In this photo taken by an individual not employed by the Associated Press and obtained by the AP outside Iran, Iranians protests the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after she was detained by the morality police, in Tehran, Oct. 1, 2022.
AP Photo/Middle East Images, File
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis
Florida's Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis takes to the stage to debate his Democratic opponent Charlie Crist in Fort Pierce, Fla., on Oct. 24, 2022.
Crystal Vander Weit/TCPalm.com via AP, Pool, File
Gun safety advocates
People attend a protest near Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, sponsored by Everytown for Gun Safety and its grassroots networks, Moms Demand Action and Students Demand Action, as gun violence survivors and hundreds of gun safety supporters demand that Congress act on gun safety issues.
AP Photo/Susan Walsh
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen waits for a meeting with President Joe Biden and business and labor leaders to begin on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus in Washington.
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta
A look at every Time 'Person of the Year' since 1927
1927: Charles Lindbergh
Aviator Charles A. Lindbergh stands in front of his plane "The Spirit of St. Louis" in New York in before his historic solo flight to Paris, May 20, 1927. (AP Photo)
Anonymous
1929: Owen D. Young
Governor Franklin D. Roosevelt, at right, is greeted by Owen D. Young shortly after the governor's arrival at the Metropolitan Opera House in New York, Nov. 3, 1932, where he delivered a speech at a rally held under the auspices of the Republicans For Roosevelt Club. (AP Photo)
AP
1930: Mahatma Gandhi
Mahatma Ghandi surrounded by his followers during his Civil Disobedience Campaign around March 31, 1930. (AP Photo)
AP
1931: Pierre Laval
Premier Pierre Laval of France and his daughter Mlle. Josette Laval on board the official welcoming tug Macom as they arrived in New York City on Oct. 22, 1931. The French premier arrived in this country to talk with President Hoover about smoothing over the cares of the world. The reception to them was one of the largest seen in New York in some time. (AP Photo)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
1932: Franklin D. Roosevelt
Democratic presidential nominee, Governor Franklin D. Roosevelt of New York, drives through the streets on Sept. 21, 1932 in Butte, Montana. Roosevelt is traveling through Montana in his campaign drive to the Pacific Northwest. Roosevelt is touring as Democratic presidential candidate. (AP Photo)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
1933: Hugh S. Johnson
General Hugh S. Johnson, recovery administrator, left, buys the new special stamp issued in honor of the National Industrial Recovery Drive, from Postmaster General James A. Farley, in the cashier's window in Washington, Aug. 15, 1933. (AP Photo)
AP
1934: Franklin D. Roosevelt
President Franklin D. Roosevelt is shown on the back of his train, Sept. 26, 1934. (AP Photo)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
1935: Haile Selassie
The Emperor of Ethiopia, Haile Selassie, in 1935. (AP Photo/Alfred Eisenstaedt)
Alfred Eisenstaedt
1936: Wallis Simpson
Wallis Simpson, second from right, poses for photographers at the Herman Rogers villa, in Cannes, France, shortly before King Edward VIII abdicated the throne, Dec. 14, 1936. From left to right: Lord Brownlow, lord-in-waiting to the now Duke of Windsor; Katherine Rogers, Simpson and Herman Rogers. (AP Photo)
STR
1937: Chiang Kai-shek Soong Mei-ling
They were named "Man and Wife of the Year."
Gen. Chiang Kai-shek and his wife, Soong Mei-ling, are photographed in the garden of their home at Nanchang, China, on Oct. 1, 1927. Chiang Kai-shek, also known as Jiang Jieshi, succeeded Sun Yat-sen as leader of the National People's Party, KMT. Mei-ling Soong is a graduate of Wellesley College in the U.S.A. (AP Photo)
AP
1938: Adolf Hitler
Nearly a million people packed the Mayfield to hear German Chancellor Adolf Hitler and Italian dictator Benito Mussolini speak. Both dictators made pledges of peace. A striking study of Adolf Hitler during his speech in Berlin, on Sept. 28, 1937. (AP Photo)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
1939: Joseph Stalin
A smiling General Joseph V. Stalin raises his right hand in salute while reviewing a May Day Parade, in Moscow, May 1, 1946. Photo from Russian film. (AP Photo)
STR
1940: Winston Churchill
Former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, gives his world famous V-sign, as he drives through cheering inhabitants of the town of Metz, in France, on July 14, 1946, to take part in the Bastille Day celebrations. With him is Robert Schuman, the French Minister of Finance. (AP Photo)
Sanders
1941: Franklin D. Roosevelt
U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt signs the declaration of war following the Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbor, Dec. 7, at the White House in Washington, D.C., Dec. 8, 1941 at 3:08 p.m. EST. Watching from left to right are, Rep. Sol Bloom, D-N.Y.; Rep. Luther Johnson, D-Texas; Rep. Charles A. Eaton, R-N.J.; Rep. Joseph Martin, R-Mass.; Vice President Henry A. Wallace; House Speaker Sam Rayburn, D-Texas; Rep. John McCormack, D-Mass.; Sen. Charles L. McNary, R-Ore.; Sen. Alben W. Barkley, D-Ky.; Sen. Carter Glass, D-Va.; and Sen. Tom Connally, D-Texas. (AP Photo)
AP
1942: Joseph Stalin
Prime Minister Winston Churchill, left, and Joseph Stalin share a joke during their historic conference in Moscow on Sept. 13, 1942. (AP Photo/Official British Photograph)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
1943: George Marshall
Gen. George. C. Marshall, chief of staff of United States Army, seated at his desk in his office in Washington on Nov. 4, 1943, before a portrait of Gen. John J. Pershing, under whom he served as a staff officer in the First World War. (AP Photo)
Anonymous
1944: Dwight D. Eisenhower
Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower March, 1944, when as commander of invasion forces, he prepared for the invasion of Europe. Standing beside like was British Air Chief Marshal Sir Arthur W. Tedder. In left background was British Field Marshal Montgomery. (AP Photo)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
1945: Harry S. Truman
Harry S. Truman takes the oath of office for President of the United States shortly after President Franklin Delano Roosevelt's death, April 12, 1945. (AP Photo)
AP
1946: James F. Byrnes
U.S. Secretary of State James F. Byrnes, on the day that he was appointed by President Truman, in his office, on July 2, 1945. (AP Photo)
AP
1947: George Marshall
Secretary of State George C. Marshall sits behind a group of microphones in Washington, D.C., at the conclusion of his radio report to the nation on the foreign ministers' conference in Moscow, April 28, 1947. Marshall said that Premier Stalin told him that compromises are possible on the great issues splitting the wartime allies. (AP Photo/Harvey Georges)
Harvey Georges
1948: Harry S. Truman
This 1948 portrait of Harry S. Truman at his White House office desk. (AP Photo)
AP
1949: Winston Churchill
Winston Churchill goes aboard the liner Queen Elizabeth at Southampton, England on March 18, 1949 en route for USA. (AP Photo)
Anonymous
1950: The American fighting-man
Troops of the U.S. First Cavalry Division march in a single line on each side of the empty road through the town of Pohang, where they landed, toward the South Korean front on July 18, 1950. This is the first amphibious operation since World War II. (AP Photo/Charles P. Gorry)
CHARLES P. GORRY
1951: Mohammed Mossadegh
Iranian Premier Dr. Mohammed Mossadegh appears in October 1951. Mossadegh, a strict nationalist, was prime minister of Iran from 1951 to 1953. He was twice appointed to office by Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, the shah of Iran, and approved by the vote of parliament, but was removed from power by the shah in 1953. (AP Photo)
AC
1952: Queen Elizabeth II
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, wave to supporters from the balcony at Buckingham Palace, following her coronation at Westminster Abbey. London, June. 2, 1953. (AP Photo/Priest)
AP
1953: Konrad Adenauer
West Germany’s Chancellor, Dr. Konrad Adenauer, gets an American handshake from little David Smith, 3, of San Francisco at the legion of honour at San Francisco,California, United States on April 11, 1953. The Chancellor made a brief sightseeing trip through the city. (AP Photo)
AP
1954: John Foster Dulles
Secretary of State John Foster Dulles, left, and President Dwight Eisenhower confer at the President's summer white house office at Lowry Air Force base in Denver, Colo., Sept. 12, 1954 upon Dulles' return from the meeting of southeast Asia nations. (AP Photo/stf)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
1955: Harlow H. Curtice
President Dwight Eisenhower poses with Harlow H. Curtice, retiring chairman of the President's Committee for Traffic safety, and William Randolph Hearst, Jr., left, new committee head, at the White House on Jan. 21, 1959 in Washington. The committee reported that highway fatalities declined in 1959 for the second year in a row. Curtice is a former president of the General Motors Corp. Hearst is president of the Hearst Consolidated Publications. (AP Photo)
Henry Burroughs
1956: The Hungarian freedom fighter
Wearing the colors of Hungary as armbands. “Freedom fighters” move along the Austro-Hungarian Border near Hegyeshalom Oct. 27, 1956 there continued conflicting reports from inside Hungary whether the rebels were still able to carry on their fight to wrest control of Hungary from soviet domination. The Hungarian red cross reported 10, 000 had been wounded in five days of rioting thus far. (AP Photo)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
1957: Nikita Khrushchev
Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev addresses a huge rally in the Lenin sports stadium in Moscow, April 10, 1958, after his return to the Soviet Union from an official visit to Hungary. A crowd of about 15,000 gathered in the stadium to hear him. Behind are various soviet officials. (AP Photo)
AP
1958: Charles de Gaulle
Outgoing President of the French Republic Rene Coty shaking hands with the newly elected President, General Charles de Gaulle, right, on his arrival at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France on Dec. 23, 1958. (AP Photo/Mar)
Mar
1959: Dwight D. Eisenhower
President Dwight D. Eisenhower signs a letter to Gov. William Quinn of Hawaii, notifying him of the signing of the Hawaii statehood bill, March 18, 1959. (AP Photo/Charles Gorry)
Charles Gorry
1960: U.S. Scientists
A prime nuclear reactor is outside its test cell at Jackson Flats, northwest of Las Vegas, Nevada on May 18, 1960 where scientists are using it to test nuclear power theories. They hope to build a nuclear rocket booster capable of lifting a five-ton satellite into orbit by 1965. (AP Photo)
AP
1961: John F. Kennedy
President Kennedy talks with his predecessor Dwight Eisenhower, during an interlude in inaugural ceremonies at the Capital on Washington, January 20, 1961. (AP Photo)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
1962: Pope John XXIII
Pope John XXIII sits at his desk in the private library of the Vatican to record a radio and television address in this September 1962, photo. Within three months of his election Pope John announced a general council to "throw open the windows," of the church and rid it of medieval trappings. (AP Photo)
Associated Press
1963: Martin Luther King Jr.
FILE - In this Aug. 28, 1963 file photo, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., head of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, addresses marchers during his "I Have a Dream" speech at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. (AP Photo/File)
STF
1964: Lyndon B. Johnson
President Lyndon B. Johnson delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress, Jan. 8, 1964. Speaking in the House of Representatives, the chief executive said one of his aims was "unconditional war on poverty in America." In background from left are: Speaker John McCormack of Massachusetts and Sen. Carl Hayden of Arizona. (AP Photo)
STF
1965: William C. Westmoreland
Gen. William C. Westmoreland talks with officers and men of the battalion of the 18th regiment of the second brigade of the U.S. First infantry division in a field near Bien Hoa, Vietnam in this August 1965 photo. (AP Photo)
AP
1966: 'The Inheritor' (Baby Boomers, who were anyone under 25 years old at the time)
Beatniks, hippies and young people in general mill about MacDougal Street during a protest in New York's Greenwich Village, March 18, 1966. This was the second night an attempt was made by police to "clean up the garbage" in the Village. (AP Photo/John Lent)
John Lent
1967: Lyndon B. Johnson
President Lyndon B. Johnson, right, confers with military leaders in the second floor sitting room of the White House in Washington, July 13, 1967. From left are: Gen. Earle Wheeler, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; Gen. William Westmoreland, U.S. commander in Vietnam; and Secretary of Defense Robert McNamara. After the meeting Johnson announced, "We have reached a meeting of the minds" on escalation in the Vietnam War. (AP Photo)
Unidentified AP photographer
1968: The Apollo 8 astronauts
Apollo 8 astronauts Frank Borman, James A. Lovell Jr., and William A. Anders (l to r) pose in front of the Saturn V rocket in Cape Kennedy, Florida, Oct. 22, 1968 which will shoot them into space later this year. The three astronauts may be the first men to orbit the moon on their projected eight-day mission. (AP Photo)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
1969: The Middle Americans
The assembly line at the Ford Motor Company's Dearborn, Mich., plant is seen as parts of cars are built, 1970. (AP Photo)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
1970: Willy Brandt
The Rev. Billy Graham, left, is received by West German Chancellor Willy Brandt in Bonn, Germany on April 14, 1970. (AP Photo/Heinrich Sanden)
HEINRICH SANDEN
1971: Richard Nixon
President Richard M. Nixon delivers his State of the Union message to a joint session of Congress in the nation's capital, Washington, D.C., Jan. 22, 1971. Behind the president are Vice President Spiro Agnew, left, and House Speaker Carl Albert. (AP Photo)
STF
1972: Henry Kissinger and Richard Nixon
U.S. President Richard Nixon and Chinese Premier Chou En Lai review Chinese troops at Nixon's departure from Beijing to Hangchow to continue his China visit, Feb. 26, 1972. First lady Pat Nixon and National Security adviser Henry Kissinger are seen walking behind Nixon and Chou. (AP Photo)
Anonymous
1973: John Sirica
U.S. District Court Judge John Sirica, is seen in his office in Washington, Jan. 31, 1973. (AP Photo)
Anonymous
1974: King Faisal
Secretary of State Henry Kissinger with King Faisal in 1974. (AP Photo)
Anonymous
1975: American women
First lady Betty Ford, wife of U.S. President Gerald Ford, is seen in this 1975 photo. (AP Photo)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
1976: Jimmy Carter
President-elect Jimmy Carter waves after voting in the election in which his brother Billy Carter is a candidate for Mayor, Dec. 6, 1976, Plains, Ga. The rest of the group is unidentified. (AP Photo)
Anonymous
1977: Anwar Sadat
President Anwar Sadat of Egypt gestures to photographers during first session of the Israel-Egypt peace talks with Israel's Prime Minister Menachem Begin, December 25, 1977. (AP Photo)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
1978: Deng Xiaoping
China's Senior Vice Premier Deng Xiaoping, left, is greeted by workers at a Nippon Steel Corp. steel mill at Kimitsu, south east of Tokyo Thursday, Oct. 26, 1978 after crossing Tokyo Bay by a hovercraft. Deng and his party will leave for Kansai, western Japan, later in the day. (AP Photo)
AP
1979: Ruhollah Khomeini
FILE - In this Saturday, Jan. 20, 1979 file picture, demonstrators march through the streets of Tehran as they demand the foundation of an "Islamic Republic" with Ayatollah Khomeini as their leader. The popular revolt against the shah raised alarm bells in the West, which saw the shah as a trusted ally and counterweight to hard-line Arab regimes and Palestinian radicals. The face of the revolution was Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, whose demeanor, vehemently anti-American rhetoric and stern interpretation of Islam challenged not only Western interests but also Western values. (AP Photo/Saris)
Saris
1980: Ronald Reagan
Ronald Reagan, former California governor and announced candidate for the Republican presidential nomination, greets a group of schoolchildren on his arrival in Stamford on Jan. 17, 1980. Reagan was in Stamford to speak before a group of Stamford businessmen. (AP Photo/Bob Child)
Bob Child
1981: Lech Walesa
Supporters carry Polish labor leader Lech Walesa on their shoulders outside the Supreme Court at Warsaw, Poland, on Feb. 10, 1981. The crowd awaits a court ruling on the rights of farmers to form a trade union. (AP Photo)
AP
1982: The Computer
Microcomputers wait for customers at a shop in Akihabara, the electronics marketing district of Tokyo, Japan, June 23, 1982. Japan shares the computer craze wit the United States, and reports that Japanese computer specialists conspire to steal U.S. computer giant IBM's trade secrets and hardware made front page news in Japan. (AP Photo/Katsumi Kasahara)
Katsumi Kasahara
1983: Yuri V. Andropov and Ronald Reagan
Soviet President Yuri V. Andropov, left, is pictured with Czech President Gustav Husak, upon Andropov's arrival at Prague's airport, January 3, 1983. Warsaw treaty delegations are attending sessions of the political Consultative Committee, January 4. (AP Photo/K. Mevald)
K. MEVALD)
1984: Peter Ueberroth
Juan Antonio Samaranch, right, president of the International Olympic Committee, and Peter Ueberroth, president of the Los Angeles Olympic Organizing Committee, light candles on a cake celebrating Samaranch's 64th birthday in Los Angeles, July 17, 1984. The cake was presented during a joint press conference by the two officials. (AP Photo/Lennox McLendon)
Lennox McLendon
1985: Deng Xiaoping
U.S. Vice-President George H. W. Bush, right, and China's top leader, Deng Xiaoping meet in Beijing, China, Oct. 13, 1985. Interpreters in center are unidentified. (AP Photo/Neal Ulevich)
Neal Ulevich
1986: Corazon Aquino
Opposition presidential candidate Corazon Aquino addresses thousands of Filipinos during a campaign rally at Tigaon, south of Manila, Jan 11, 1986. The biggest crowd yet of the Philippine presidential election campaign greeted Mrs. Aquino in the opposition stronghold region of Bicol, south of Manila. (AP Photo/Val Rodriguez)
Val Rodriguez
1987: Mikhail Gorbachev
Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev tells a gathering of world figures in Moscow at the Kremlin the Soviet Union has adopted a "new approach" on human rights, Monday, Feb. 16, 1987. Dissident Andrei Sakharov was among those in the audience. (AP Photo/Boris Yurchenko)
Boris Yurchenko
1988: The Endangered Earth
An empty rain gauge sticks up from a post on a farm in Marne, Iowa, June 23, 1988. (AP Photo/John Gaps III)
JOHN GAPS III
1989: Mikhail Gorbachev
Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev is besieged by deputies carrying notes demanding the floor meeting of the new Soviet Congress in Moscow on Friday, May 26, 1989. The body re-elected Gorbachev as Soviet President on Thursday. (AP Photo/Boris Yurchenko)
Boris Yurchenko
1990: George H. W. Bush
Pres. George H. W. Bush, left, talks to reporters on Air Force One as First Lady Barbara Bush, right, looks on, Feb. 9, 1990. Bush defended his military bases and tough talk on defense issues at a time of dramatic changing on in Moscow, saying the timing happened to be fortuitous. (AP Photo/Robert Daugherty)
Robert Daugherty
1991: Ted Turner
Actress Jane Fonda, right, waits for Ted Turner as he talks to reporters in New York, Nov. 20, 1991. Turner received the "Spirit of Liberty" award from People for the American Way for his work in expanding the scope of freedom of the press around the world. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
MARK LENNIHAN
1992: Bill Clinton
Democratic presidential nominee Bill Clinton reaches out to shake hands with students from Notre Dame University after his speech, Friday, Sept. 11, 1992 in South Bend, Indiana. Clinton spoke to the crowd about service to community and tolerance of diversity. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)
Stephan Savoia
1993: The Peacemakers
President F.W. de Klerk (right) shakes hands with African National congress President Nelson Mandela (right) at the World Trade Centre near Johannesburg, on Thursday, Nov. 18, 1993. The two leaders met after negotiators finished work on an interim constitution and bill of rights for a post-apartheid South Africa. (AP Photo/David Brauchli)
David Brauchli
1994: Pope John Paul II
Pope John Paul II meditates by the grave of his former friend, geneticist Jerome Lejeune, an ardent abortion opponent who had close ties with the Vatican, during a private visit at the Chalo-Saint-Mars cemetery outside Paris Friday, Aug. 22, 1997. Two months before Lejeune died in 1994, John Paul named the scientist to lead the Pontifical Academy for Life, a creation of the pope s that promotes Catholic teaching against abortion. (AP Photo/Arturo Mari, Pool)
ARTURO MARI
1995: Newt Gingrich
House Speaker Newt Gingrich of Ga., gestures as he makes a point during his weekly “Town Hall Meeting” in Kennesaw, Georgia, Saturday, Jan. 14, 1995. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
John Bazemore
1996: David Ho
Director of the Aaron Diamond AIDS Research Center and 1996 Time Magazine's "Man of the Year", David Ho, left, talks with the Founder of Nautica and Founder and CEO of DC Design International, David Chu, at the Asia Society's 25th Annual Dinner Gala to honor outstanding leaders in business and government where Chu was honored, Tuesday, May 31, 2005, in New York. (AP Photo/Jennifer Szymaszek)
JENNIFER SZYMASZEK
1997: Andrew Grove
Andrew Grove, Intel Chairman (left) and Intel design team members, Avtar Saini (right) and Andy Grove watch a demonstration of the new Pentium chip, after a press conference, on Monday, March 22, 1993 in Santa Clara, Calif., where Intel Corp. unveiled their new chip. The new chip runs existing computer software applications about five times as fast as Intel’s latest 486 processor. (AP Photo/George Nikitin)
George Nikitin
1998: Bill Clinton and Kenneth Starr
In this Nov. 19, 1998 file photo, Independent Counsel Kenneth Starr holds up his report while testifying on Capitol Hill, before the House Judiciary Committee's impeachment hearing. (AP Photo/Joe Marquette)
JOE MARQUETTE
1999: Jeff Bezos
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 1999 file photo, Jeff Bezos, founder and CEO of Amazon holds a large, stuffed Pikachu Pokemon doll as he talks about the company's expansion at a New York news conference. Amazon launched at the dawn of the Web as an online bookseller on July 16, 1995. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Richard Drew
2000: George W. Bush
Republican presidential candidate Texas Gov. George W. Bush holds up a "W" during a campaign rally at Raymond Jones Stadium in Tampa, Fla., Sunday, Nov. 5, 2000. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
ERIC GAY
2001: Rudy Giuliani
New York Gov. George Pataki, left, New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, center, and Sen. Hillary Rodham Clinton, D-N.Y., tour the site of the World Trade Center disaster, in this Sept. 12, 2001, file photo. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
ROBERT F. BUKATY
2002: The Whistleblowers
Prosecution witness and former Enron whistleblower Sherron Watkins is followed by the media after testifying in the fraud and conspiracy trial of former Enron executives Kenneth Lay and Jeffrey Skilling Wednesday, March 15, 2006 in Houston. (AP Photo/Pat Sullivan)
PAT SULLIVAN
2003: The American soldier
U.S. soldiers patrol a street in Baghdad, Iraq, Tuesday, June 3, 2003. (AP Photo/Victor R. Caivano)
VICTOR R. CAIVANO
2004: George W. Bush
President George W. Bush addresses the Republican National Convention in New York City, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2004. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)
STEPHAN SAVOIA
2005: The Good Samaritans
Bill Gates, founder and chairman of Microsoft Corp., center, and his wife Melinda, left, walk on a street in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Monday, Dec. 5, 2005. The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation funds health programs for the poor in Bangladesh. Woman at right is unidentified. (AP Photo/Gazi Sarwar)
GAZI SARWAR
2006: You
This meant content creators on the Internet.
Show attendees walk past Motorola booth on the opening day of Cellular Communications and Internet Association convention in Las Vegas, Wednesday, April 5, 2006. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
JAE C. HONG
2007: Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin makes a nationwide address in Moscow on Thursday, Nov. 29, 2007. President Vladimir Putin on Thursday strongly urged Russians to cast ballots for the main pro-Kremlin party United Russia whose ticket he's leading in Sunday's parliamentary vote. (AP Photo/RIA Novosti, Dmitry Astakhov, Presidential Press Service )
DMITRY ASTAKHOV
2008: Barack Obama
President-elect Barack Obama and his wife Michelle and Vice president-elect Joe Biden and his wife Jill take the stage after Obama delivered his victory speech at the election night party at Grant Park in Chicago, Tuesday night, Nov. 4, 2008. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Morry Gash
2009: Ben Bernanke
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2009, before the House Financial Services Committee. (AP Photo/Lawrence Jackson)
Lawrence Jackson
2010: Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg smiles during an announcement in San Francisco, Monday, Nov. 15, 2010. AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)
Paul Sakuma
2011: The Protester
In this Sept. 17, 2011 photo, demonstrators affiliated with the Occupy Wall Street movement gather to call for the occupation of Wall Street in New York. Monday, Oct. 17, 2011 marks the one-month anniversary of the Occupy Wall Street movement. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Frank Franklin II
2012: Barack Obama
President Barack Obama addresses the crowd during a campaign stop in Milwaukee at the BMO Harris Pavilion on the Summerfest Grounds on Saturday afternoon, Sept. 22, 2012. (AP Photo/West Bend Daily News, John Ehlke)
John Ehlke
2013: Pope Francis
Pope Francis celebrates his installation Mass in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Tuesday, March 19, 2013.
Andrew Medichini
2014: Ebola fighters
FILE - In this Thursday Nov. 20, 2014 file photo, an MSF Ebola health worker is sprayed as he leaves the contaminated zone at the Ebola treatment centre in Gueckedou, Guinea. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay, File)
Jerome Delay
2015: Angela Merkel
German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives for a debate at the German parliament, the Bundestag in Berlin on Friday, Feb. 27, 2015. Germany's Parliament will vote on a four-month bailout extension for Greece with a large majority of lawmakers in Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative bloc signaling their backing. (AP Photo/Axel Schmidt)
Axel Schmidt
2016: Donald Trump
President-elect Donald Trump pumps his fist after giving his acceptance speech as his wife Melania Trump, right, and their son Barron Trump follow him during his election night rally, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016, in New York. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher
2017: The Silence Breakers
Anita Hill, from left, Fatima Goss Graves and Alyssa Milano pose for a photo at a discussion about sexual harassment and how to create lasting change from the scandal roiling Hollywood at United Talent Agency on Friday, Dec. 8, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)
Willy Sanjuan
2018: The Guardians
Trif Alatzas, publisher and editor in chief of Baltimore Sun Media, looks over a memorial at the University of Maryland's journalism school in College Park, Md., Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, dedicated to the five Capital Gazette employees who were shot and killed in an attack on the Annapolis newspaper's office. (AP Photo/Michael Kunzelman)
Michael Kunzelman
2019: Greta Thunberg
Greta Thunberg walks in the Marina where the boat Malizia is moored, in Plymouth, England Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. Greta Thunberg, the 16-year-old climate change activist who has inspired student protests around the world, is heading to the United States this week -- in a sailboat. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Kirsty Wigglesworth
2020: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris
President-elect Joe Biden, right, shares the stage with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, left, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)
AP file
2021: Elon Musk
CEO Elon Musk departs from the justice center in Wilmington, Del., Tuesday, July 13, 2021.
AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File
2022: Volodymyr Zelenskyy
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, center, sings the Ukrainian national anthem during his visit to the city of Izium, Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022.
Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP
