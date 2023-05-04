On this version of Hot off the Wire:

» Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russian President Putin will face an international war crimes court when Ukraine wins the war. He was speaking on a visit to the International Criminal Court, which has issued an arrest warrant for Putin.

» Police say they have arrested a man accused of opening fire inside the waiting room of an Atlanta medical practice. One woman was killed and four were wounded. They identified him as 24-year-old Deion Patterson. Authorities did not say what they thought his motive was.

» A man who had been shouting at people aboard a New York City subway train died after fellow riders tackled him and one put him in a chokehold that lasted until his body went limp.

» Donald Trump called a writer’s claims that he raped her at a Manhattan department store “the most ridiculous, disgusting story.” His comments came in a deposition shown in court Wednesday.

» In sports highlights: The Celtics rout the 76ers, the Hurricanes and Golden Knights win their second round series openers, the Rays win again easily while the Dodgers win dramatically.

» The management company for Olympic sprinter Tori Bowie says she died. She was 32. The cause of death was not disclosed.

» The Federal Reserve reinforced its fight against high inflation by raising its key interest rate by a quarter-point to the highest level in 16 years. But the Fed also signaled that it may now pause its streak of 10 rate hikes, which have made borrowing for consumers and businesses steadily more expensive.

» Russia claimed it foiled an overnight attack by Ukrainian drones on the Kremlin, calling it an unsuccessful assassination attempt against President Vladimir Putin and promising retaliation for what it termed a “terrorist” act.

» A New York Times report says a racist text message from Tucker Carlson helped drive the commentator's ouster from Fox News.

» Scientists for the first time have caught a star in the act of swallowing a planet.

» Kevin Costner and his wife of nearly 19 years are divorcing. Costner's publicist said in a statement Tuesday that due to circumstances beyond the actor's control, he and wife Christie Baumgartner are ending their marriage.

» It looks likely to be a long grind for Hollywood writers who have gone on strike to preserve pay and hang on to job security.

» Missy Elliott, Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow, Chaka Khan, “Soul Train” creator Don Cornelius and the late George Michael have all been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, with Kate Bush also finally reaching the top of that hill.

» Eli Lilly and Co. says its experimental Alzheimer's drug appears to slow worsening of the mind-robbing disease.

» The College Football Playoff released a schedule for the 12-team format that will be used in the 2024 and 2025 seasons, which will feature New Year’s Day quarterfinal tripleheaders but no games played on Saturday.

» Former Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs will admit that he drove drunk at up to 156 mph before causing a fiery crash that killed a woman. That will mean the 24-year-old first-round NFL draft pick will avoid trial and be sentenced to three to 10 years in state prison.