Zelenskyy meets with Biden, more aid for Ukraine; Steelers great Harris dies; consumer confidence rebounds | Hot off the Wire podcast

On this version of Hot off the Wire:

» The Biden administration says it will provide $1.85 billion in military aid to Ukraine. The administration is rolling out funding for a Patriot missile battery as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visits with President Joe Biden.

» Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris has died. He was 72. Harris' heads-up thinking authored the “Immaculate Reception.” Harris ran for 12,120 yards and won four Super Bowl rings with the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 1970s.

» The American consumer’s confidence rebounded this month, even as the Fed continues to raise interest rates and many economists fear an oncoming recession.

» Thousands of ambulance workers in Britain are staging a one-day strike, with unions and the government swapping accusations of blame for putting lives at risk.

» Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown will not face charges stemming from a domestic incident in Tampa, Florida.

» The Biden administration says it will release doses of prescription flu medicine from the Strategic National Stockpile to states as flu-sickened patients continue to flock to hospitals and doctors' offices around the country.

» Sen. Patrick Leahy is wrapping up a 48-year career representing Vermont. The longest-serving Senate Democrat tells The Associated Press that he’s leaving with a mixture of resignation and resolve.