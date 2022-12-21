 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
alert

Zelenskyy meets with Biden, more aid for Ukraine; Steelers great Harris dies; consumer confidence rebounds | Hot off the Wire podcast

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

(Note: Tap here to listen to the episode if the above audio player does not load)

On this version of Hot off the Wire:

» The Biden administration says it will provide $1.85 billion in military aid to Ukraine. The administration is rolling out funding for a Patriot missile battery as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visits with President Joe Biden.

» Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris has died. He was 72. Harris' heads-up thinking authored the “Immaculate Reception.” Harris ran for 12,120 yards and won four Super Bowl rings with the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 1970s.

» The American consumer’s confidence rebounded this month, even as the Fed continues to raise interest rates and many economists fear an oncoming recession.

» Thousands of ambulance workers in Britain are staging a one-day strike, with unions and the government swapping accusations of blame for putting lives at risk.

» Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown will not face charges stemming from a domestic incident in Tampa, Florida.

» The Biden administration says it will release doses of prescription flu medicine from the Strategic National Stockpile to states as flu-sickened patients continue to flock to hospitals and doctors' offices around the country.

» Sen. Patrick Leahy is wrapping up a 48-year career representing Vermont. The longest-serving Senate Democrat tells The Associated Press that he’s leaving with a mixture of resignation and resolve.

Watch Now: Jews celebrate Hanukkah in blackout-hit Kyiv, and more of today's top videos

Ukrainian Jews gathered in Kyiv to mark the start of Hanukkah at a time when much of the country has been plunged into darkness, a cold snap in China is creating stunning scenery, and more of today's top videos.

'The light always wins': Jews celebrate Hanukkah in blackout-hit Kyiv
World

'The light always wins': Jews celebrate Hanukkah in blackout-hit Kyiv

Ukrainian Jews gathered in Kyiv on Sunday, December 18, to mark the start of Hanukkah, also known as the Festival of Lights, at a time when mu…

Cold weather snap in China creates beautiful frozen waterfalls
World

Cold weather snap in China creates beautiful frozen waterfalls

  • Updated
It’s a mesmerizing contrast of a beautifully wintery vista and deadly winter storm surge. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

German court convicts 97-year-old ex-Nazi camp typist
World

German court convicts 97-year-old ex-Nazi camp typist

  • Updated
Irmgard Furchner has been found guilty of complicity in mass killings at WWII concentration camp.

Qatar to host international kite surfing championship
Scores

Qatar to host international kite surfing championship

In January, kite surfers will compete in the freestyle category on Fuwairit beach.

Putin admits to Russia’s difficulties in Eastern Ukraine
World

Putin admits to Russia’s difficulties in Eastern Ukraine

  • Updated
Russian President Vladimir Putin made a rare admission that things are not going well for the Russians in Eastern Ukraine. Meanwhile, Ukraine'…

Israeli startup makes personal flying vehicles a near future possibility
Technology

Israeli startup makes personal flying vehicles a near future possibility

An israeli-made electric vehicle is leading a new category in the industry: personal air mobility. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.

Migrants in limbo after U.S. border restrictions temporarily upheld
National

Migrants in limbo after U.S. border restrictions temporarily upheld

  • Updated
Tens of thousands of migrants hoping to cross the Mexico border into the United States are in limbo after the U.S. Supreme Court put a tempora…

U.K. nurses go on strike, demand better pay to cope with inflation
World

U.K. nurses go on strike, demand better pay to cope with inflation

  • Updated
Thousands of nurses in the United Kingdom have walked off the job in what is the largest strike to rock the country’s National Health Service.…

