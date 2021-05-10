Youngkin leads after 3 rounds in Virginia GOP governor race

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Political newcomer Glenn Youngkin led the field after the initial rounds of balloting from Virginia Republicans choosing a gubernatorial nominee, but fell short of a majority needed to clinch the nomination.

More than 30,000 delegates cast ballots Saturday at what the Republican Party of Virginia is calling an “unassembled convention” to choose their nominees for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general.

With no candidate garnering a majority after the first round, the winner will now be determined in part by whom delegates listed as their second and third choices among the seven candidates vying for the spot.

Under the ranked-choice voting system implemented by the party, the votes of the last-place candidate, former Roanoke Sheriff Octavia Johnson, were redistributed to the six remaining candidates based on whom those delegates designated as their second choice.

The process is repeated in subsequent rounds until a candidate gains a majority.

After three rounds of counting Monday, Youngkin had 33% of the weighted vote, followed by businessman Pete Snyder at 26%, state Sen. Amanda Chase at 21% and former Virginia House Speaker Kirk Cox at 13%, according to returns provided by the party.