Youngkin declines debate in part over moderator Woodruff

McAuliffe, who in mid-June announced his intention to participate in the bar association debate, along with four others, said the decision showed Youngkin lacked “courage."

“His refusal to participate in this debate is an insult to Virginians and shows that Glenn knows just how out of step he is with the people of the Commonwealth,” said McAuliffe, who is seeking a second, nonconsecutive term in office.

After McAuliffe's campaign announced in mid-June the debates he intended to participate in, the Youngkin campaign was initially silent on the schedule. A spokeswoman then said the candidate would participate in at least one debate and was open to doing two others.

Youngkin's campaign on Monday confirmed he planned to participate in three debates: one hosted by Hampton University, Liberty University and the Virginia Peninsula Chamber of Commerce in late August; one at the Appalachian School of Law in Grundy in September; and a “to-be-determined host and location in mid-October.”

The Appalachian School of Law event is the only one both men have committed to. Also in the race making a longshot third-party bid is activist and educator Princess Blanding.