You can score free Starbucks, Dunkin' and other coffee today. Here's how

It's that time of the year again: Today is National Coffee Day.

This year's commemoration arrives just as Americans are getting back to their coffee drinking habits, according to the National Coffee Association. Coffee consumption has rebounded to pre-Covid levels thanks to easing health safety restrictions and customers growing more comfortable with ordering ahead on apps, according to the organization's research.

To mark the day, whose origins are unclear, Starbucks, Dunkin' and other chains will give away a variety of freebies on Wednesday. Here's a look at some of this year's Coffee Day deals:

Starbucks

For one day only, Starbucks is offering free coffee: Customers who bring a "clean, empty, reusable cup" into any US location can receive a gratis cup of the chain's signature Pike Place brewed coffee. But don't bother bringing in your whole coffee pot because Starbucks is limiting the free fill-ups to 20 fluid ounces, which is about the size of a large mug.