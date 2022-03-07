 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Yet another COVID death milestone as pandemic enters third year, a new COVID 'roadmap', and more coronavirus news

Check out some COVID news from today, March 7.

COVID death toll surpasses 6 million — in third year of pandemic

The official global death toll from COVID-19 eclipsed 6 million on Monday — underscoring that the pandemic, now entering its third year, is far from over.

The milestone, recorded by Johns Hopkins University, is the latest tragic reminder of the unrelenting nature of the pandemic even as people are shedding masks, travel is resuming and businesses are reopening around the globe.

COVID-19 'roadmap' released with goal for transitioning out of pandemic phase

Some of the nation's leading public health experts, including former coronavirus advisers to the Biden administration, detail in a new report when and how the United States can transition out of the Covid-19 pandemic phase and back into "pre-pandemic routines and lives."

Among the recommendations in the report are for the United States to reach at least 85% Covid-19 vaccination by the end of this year, improve indoor air quality, expand research into long Covid, consider shifting focus from Covid-19 alone to major respiratory viral illnesses, and finance the Covid-19 response as well as preparations for future biosecurity threats.

Biden administration applies to Supreme Court to block deployment of unvaccinated Navy SEALs

The Biden administration filed an emergency application with the Supreme Court on Monday, asking it to freeze a lower-court opinion requiring the Navy to deploy special operations forces even though they have refused to get vaccinated for Covid-19.

"This application seeks relief from a preliminary injunction that usurps the Navy's authority to decide which servicemembers should be deployed to execute some of the military's most sensitive and dangerous missions," Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar told the justices in the administration's application on Monday.

Florida Dept. of Health to recommend against vaccine for healthy kids

The Florida Department of Health will recommend against Covid-19 vaccinations for healthy children, the state's top public health official said Monday, putting the state at odds with the guidance from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC recommended children get vaccinated in November when the shot became available to most kids. Since then, about 22 million children have become fully vaccinated, including 1.1 million Florida kids.

But Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo said the state is going to issue separate guidance urging parents not to vaccinate their kids.

***

Read more COVID-19 news from today here:

***

Concerned about COVID-19?

