Yellen says women face many obstacles in economics careers

Georgieva, who was a top official at the World Bank before taking over at the IMF, said she often encourages women to “don't be shy, please apply” as a way to overcome the reluctance of women to pursue promotions. “Women may be more self-critical and forego opportunities” in male-dominated organizations.

She said on her first visit to the World Bank to make a presentation, she was wearing a colorful dress but immediately turned around and went to a store to buy a dark suit when she saw how all the men were dressed.

Asked how she handled setbacks in her career, Yellen said that after getting her PhD in economics at Yale she took a job as an assistant professor at Harvard but was passed over for one of a limited number of tenured jobs at Harvard. She said she decided to take a job at the Federal Reserve, and in that position realized how much she enjoyed pursuing economic research as part of making government policy decisions.

“I came to the Fed and discovered how much I enjoyed doing public policy,” she said. “It was a different path but it really took me into a large part of my career.”