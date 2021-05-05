Yankees, Mets to lift capacity limits for vaccinated fans

Alderson said the Mets envision a gradual return to full capacity.

“There are some people who are just not comfortable being in large groups, even at an outdoor facility. And so, from our standpoint, we still need some social distancing,” he said. “Generally speaking, we think a gradual return is appropriate in light of some concerns that people have about being in large groups even if they’ve been vaccinated. So we’re working toward full capacity, of course, but we’re happy with where we are and where we’re going.”

Alderson said the Mets have not yet succeeded in getting 85% of their players and tier 1 staff such as managers, coaches and athletic trainers to receive vaccines, the threshold set by MLB and the players’ association to relax COVID-19 protocols such as mask requirements in dugouts and bullpens and restrictions on movement during travel.

“Our percentage right now is about 77%,” Alderson said. “We continue to work on it. At this point, it’s a case-by-case, individual-by individual campaign on our part. We continue to provide education and as time passes we get one or two more every few days. But we’re not at that level yet and we see the kind of resistance within the framework of the team that we see publicly, and all of the same reasons are being made to us by them as we see in the public domain.”