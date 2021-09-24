X Ambassadors push boundaries with new multimedia project

“The Beautiful Liar” would also dig deeply into Sam Harris' lifelong struggle to stay on top of things and keep things together. That sense of responsibility has often been too much.

“I started to see it start to crack a little bit over the last couple of years. And it scared me. So every time something scares me, I run towards it.”

He had been obsessed with the idea of a cartoon shadow that follows people around, like a shadow self inspired by Swiss psychiatrist Carl Jung. “I came up with this just random story about a blind girl whose shadow comes to life and starts talking to her and describing the world to her and guiding her through it.”

They picked a girl to be a superhero because they believe girls are underrepresented in the masked-and-caped superhero world and made her blind since they know that world intimately: Casey has been blind from birth.

At one point during an interview, Sam Harris had a realization that the shadow may also have played a role in the brothers' relationship. Could he be the shadow for his brother?