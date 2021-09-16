Wyoming to ask US to lift Yellowstone grizzly protections

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming will ask the federal government to remove its protections for grizzly bears in the Yellowstone region and permit the region's three states to manage and potentially allow hunting of the big bruins in certain areas, Gov. Mark Gordon said Thursday.

“We have proved time and time again that we are experts in wildlife conservation,” Gordon, a Republican, said at a news conference.

Wyoming will submit the request in the weeks ahead, Gordon said, after which the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will have 90 days to determine whether delisting under the Endangered Species Act might be warranted in Wyoming, Montana and Idaho.

If the answer is yes, the agency would have a year to make a final decision on the request.

Yellowstone's grizzlies can reach 700 pounds (320 kilograms), not as big as their cousins in Alaska but much bigger than the black bears found across most of North America. Grizzlies wherever they appear are apex predators but also content to feed on berries and even moths.

The Fish and Wildlife Service considers Yellowstone’s grizzlies “biologically recovered." The Yellowstone region's population has rebounded from about 100 in 1975, when they were first listed, to as many as 1,000 today.