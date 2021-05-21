Wyoming lawmaker reveals he impregnated 14-year-old at 18

Bouchard said he didn't think Cheney was involved in the disclosure and Cheney spokesman Jeremy Adler denied any involvement.

He said he and the girl were under pressure to have an abortion, which they refused. The son, now an adult, has become “almost” estranged from him after making “some wrong choices in his life,” Bouchard said.

“A lot of pressure. Pressure to abort a baby. I got to tell you. I wasn’t going to do it, and neither was she,” Bouchard said. “And there was pressure to have her banished from their family. Just pressure. Pressure to go hide somewhere. And the only thing I could see as the right thing to do was to get married and take care of him.”

Bouchard said the disclosure wouldn’t stop him from seeking higher office.

“Bring it on. I’m going to stay in this race,” he said. “We’re going to continue to raise money because my record stands on its own.”

