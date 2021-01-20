Wyoming GOP legislator launches long-shot run against Cheney

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney is “out of touch” with Wyoming for her vote to impeach President Donald Trump, a Republican state senator said Wednesday in announcing he will run against her.

Sen. Anthony Bouchard of Cheyenne has a long time to become better known to voters before the August 2022 Republican primary. But he faces tough odds against the nationally known Cheney.

Along with a recent censure vote by the Carbon County Republican Party, it was the latest political fallout for Cheney for her Jan. 13 vote to impeach. Cheney was among 10 Republicans siding with Democrats in the 232-197 vote.

“Liz Cheney’s long-time opposition to President Trump and her most recent vote for impeachment shows just how out-of-touch she is with Wyoming,” Bouchard said in a statement on his website.

Cheney didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

A gun-rights activist who along with his wife works in a family septic system cleaning business, Bouchard has served in the Senate since 2017. He is little known outside the Cheyenne area.