Wyoming election changes move ahead after push by Trump Jr.

Trump Jr. in January urged Wyoming voters to unite behind a Cheney opponent next year when he called in at an anti-Cheney rally led by Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz at the Wyoming Capitol.

“Any Republican in Wyoming who does Liz Cheney’s bidding and opposes SF145 is turning their back on my father and the entire America First movement,” Trump Jr. tweeted Tuesday in support of the election changes.

Cheney hasn't publicly taken a position on the bill. She "trusts the state Legislature to do what is right for Wyoming,” spokesman Jeremy Adler said by email Thursday.

Cheney wasn't mentioned in Thursday's discussion of the bill, which supporters — Trump Jr. excepted — haven't described as a political weapon against her. The state GOP central committee censured Cheney in February for her impeachment vote. But for the most part Wyoming's Republican elected officials have continued to support her.

In her first run for U.S. House in 2016, Cheney won a nine-way Republican primary with just short of 40% while the runner-up got 22%.