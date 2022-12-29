Wyoming bullishly courts crypto, even after collapse of FTX

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Software engineer Jae Yang got a lot of questions from friends when he moved from Silicon Valley with plans to launch his cryptocurrency exchange — not in the up-and-coming urban crypto hubs of Miami or Austin, Texas, but the windswept plains of southeastern Wyoming.

While the collapse of the massive FTX exchange and recent arrest of its founder, Sam Bankman-Fried, have compounded concerns about crypto, Wyoming remains full steam ahead in wooing the industry. It has enacted a suite of new laws — with possibly more to come — seeking to make the industry more regulated and reputable to attract businesses like Yang's.

“FTX would not have happened if it was a Wyoming company,” said Steven Lupien, director of the 2-year-old Center for Blockchain and Digital Innovation at the University of Wyoming. “Wyoming got it right. We knew five years ago when we started down this path that appropriate regulation was the way to go.”

While Lupien contends the state's agencies would have picked up on the “shenanigans” going on with the exchange, others aren’t so sure.

“There wouldn’t be anybody in Wyoming who’s sophisticated enough to audit something on the scale of FTX,” said Cheyenne attorney Larry Wolfe. “If you’re a true believer, of course you’ll say it could never happen here. But of course it could happen here.”

Cheyenne, Wyoming's capital city of 65,000 people, is home to a U.S. Air Force nuclear missile base, a historic Union Pacific rail yard, abundant old diners and country bars, and sprawling cattle ranches in every direction.

So far, there's little sign of the crypto industry that Wyoming has courted for the past five years. But Yang says fledgling exchanges like the one he's hoping will open for business in 2023 could be the start of an influx in the state.

His Tacen Inc. business already has about a dozen employees, about one-third of the company’s global workforce, working in a downtown office building.

“We said, OK, what is the right place to locate out of? And Wyoming is the right place,” Yang said. "Basically they’ve passed a whole set of laws that makes it easier for me to do business.”

Even after the FTX collapse that wiped out potentially thousands of investors, Yang says he feels good about casting his lot with the least-populated state and its many new laws seeking to attract crypto and blockchain businesses.

Some of those new laws seek to discourage speculating with crypto bank customers' digital assets, a suspected cause of FTX's fall.

"Keeping customers safe is really what we’re doing," Yang said. "You should have full access to your money. And if something goes wrong in the exchange, the default should be you get your money back — not having to worry about what the bankruptcy court is doing and all this nonsense.”

Wyoming officials remain bullish on crypto, the digital currencies such as Bitcoin and Etherium based on decentralized, encrypted ledgers called blockchain.

Much of crypto's appeal is there's no middleman: Money can move freely between people without the involvement of government or traditional banks. Transactions are instantaneous, although scant legal and regulatory oversight appeals to drug dealers and other criminals who need to move money discreetly.

All the while, the value of crypto — which skeptics say is rooted in nothing more than the say-so of its users — is by now famously unstable, with Bitcoin alone down in value by almost two-thirds in the past year.

Wyoming's strategy amid all of this was to attract the crypto industry with the respectability of regulation. Though many traditional banks help customers invest in crypto, Wyoming is among very few states allowing crypto banks, called specific purpose depository institutions (SPDI's or “speedies”).

Wyoming “speedies” can't issue loans, can't reuse customers' funds without their approval and must back up 100% of customer deposits with liquid funds.

But while Wyoming has issued four state licenses for crypto banks since 2020, none has fully opened for business, if at all. That's largely contingent on a federal lawsuit filed by one of the banks, Custodia, seeking access to Federal Reserve services, including its electronic payments system. Should it win authorization, Custodia and other banks would provide a massive financial boost to Wyoming because they would be required to pay the state 0.02% of their assets each year, CEO Caitlin Long said.

“When you start to get billions and billions of assets coming into Wyoming, that starts to add up,” Long said. “Traditional banks do not pay that.”

Wyoming has even set aside $4 million to help University of Wyoming students experiment with crypto staking, or establishing ownership in cryptocurrency.

“They have developed a comprehensive scheme of regulation that is much more advanced than any other state in the country is doing. They are encouraging companies to think about Wyoming,” said Mary Beth Buchanan, Americas president and global chief legal officer at corporate and government crypto consultant Merkle Science.

But Wolfe, the attorney, calls it a “crypto plague on the Wyoming Legislature."

“They may tell you there’s some little business here,” Wolfe said. “But that’s not actually turning into anything that resembles how are we going to fund schools, how do we fund health care, how do we fund anything?”

A beginner's guide to crypto lingo Bitcoin Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency created in 2009 by an unknown person (or people) using the alias Satoshi Nakamoto. Unlike traditional currencies such as the US dollar, bitcoin isn't controlled by a bank or government. Bitcoin is by far the most valuable and popular cryptocurrency in use today. Blockchain A blockchain is a digital ledger and the key technology underpinning most cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (more on those later) and other unique digital items. Blockchain can be used to store all kinds of information, but so far its most common use is in recording cryptocurrency transactions. Once a transaction is made, it's entered on this public ledger, which is managed by a global peer-to-peer network — millions of computers, in bitcoin's case. Blockchain is fundamental to bitcoin's appeal: As a decentralized database, it can't be controlled by any one person or group — unlike a fiat currency such as the US dollar, which is managed by a central bank. Buy the f****ing dip (BTFD) A rally cry for crypto bulls that urges investors to buy coins when prices drop. Coinbase The leading cryptocurrency exchange platform. The company went public in April, an event that many viewed as a turning point in the story of cryptocurrencies' journey into the mainstream marketplace. Cryptocurrency An all-digital money system made up of "coins" or "tokens" that are controlled by a decentralized ledger. Dogecoin The oddball of the crypto family began as a joke based on the "doge" meme in 2013. But as cryptos have broadly gained mainstream interest, dogecoin has emerged as an unexpected heavy hitter. It now has a market cap of more than $30 billion and it has surged more than 5,000% so far this year. And unlike its more popular brethren, a single dogecoin is still cheap — it hit an all-time high of about 45 cents in April. Whether or not its a smart investment remains an active question. Elon Musk Tesla CEO whose tweets have been known to spark rallies in cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin and dogecoin. Ethereum An open-source blockchain-based software that controls the cryptocurrency Ether. It is the second-largest digital currency by market cap at nearly $300 billion. FUD ("fear, uncertainty, doubt") In crypto parlance, FUD refers to negative information that weighs on an asset's value. Mining The complicated process by which new bitcoins are entered into circulation. Mining is not for amateur enthusiasts: It requires high-powered computers that solve complex mathematical puzzles to create a new "block" on the blockchain. The mining process eats up a lot of computing power and electricity, which has led to concerns about bitcoin's environmental impact. NFT Non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, are pieces of digital content linked to the Ethereum blockchain. "Non-fungible" essentially means one-of-a-kind, something that can't be replaced, unlike, for example, a dollar bill that you can replace with any other dollar bill. In the simplest terms, NFTs transform digital works of art and other collectibles into one-of-a-kind, verifiable assets. Satoshi Nakamoto The pseudonym that refers to the person (or people) who invented bitcoin. Their real identity remains unknown. Satoshis, aka "Sats" The smallest unit of bitcoin ever recorded on the blockchain, equal to one one-millionth of a bitcoin. Wallet Like the physical thing you carry your cash and cards in, a wallet in the crypto world is a place to store digital currency. The main thing you need to know about wallets is that you must never, ever lose or forget your password.