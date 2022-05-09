 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

WWE Hall of Famer accused in Florida DUI crash that killed 1

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A World Wrestling Entertainment Hall of Famer is accused in the DUI death of man in a traffic crash earlier this year, authorities said.

Tamara “Sunny” Sytch was arrested Friday night at the Hard Rock Hotel in Daytona Beach, according to a social media post by the Ormond Beach Police Department. The March 25 crash in Ormond Beach killed Julian Lasseter, 75.

Sytch's blood alcohol content after the crash was 2.80, which is more than three times the legal limit to drive in Florida, police said.

The 49-year-old former wrestler was also charged with multiple counts of causing injury in a DUI crash and driving with a suspended license, records show.

Two cars were stopped at a red light when the vehicle driven by Sytch collided directly with the back of one of the stopped cars, forcing it into the other, an arrest report said.

“Our heartfelt thoughts remain with the Lasseter family as we proceed with this case," police said.

An attorney was not listed for Sytch on jail records. She was released from the Volusia County Jail on Saturday after posting a $227,500 bond.

