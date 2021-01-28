WVa man arrested near Capitol; gun, ammunition found in car

A West Virginia man who expressed concern about the outcome of the presidential election was arrested while walking near the U.S. Capitol after police found a pistol and ammunition in his car, authorities said Thursday.

Dennis Warren Westover, 71, of South Charleston, was taken into custody Wednesday and charged with carrying a pistol without a license, possession of unregistered ammunition and unlawful possession of a firearm.

U.S. Capitol police said in a statement that an officer saw a car parked Wednesday in the middle of a Washington, D.C., intersection while the driver was walking in the road near the American Veterans Disabled for Life Memorial, which is close to the Capitol.

According to a police report filed in court, Westover was animated and shouting at National Guard members inside the Capitol fence line perimeter. According to court records, Westover told the arresting officer, “I wanted to see the fence that was around ’my Capitol.'”

Inside Westover’s vehicle, authorities said, officers found “Stop the Steal” paperwork with contact information for both U.S. and West Virginia lawmakers. Also found inside were a pistol and 20 rounds of 9mm bullets, they said in court records.