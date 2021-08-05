WVa lawsuit against opioid makers set for April 2022 trial

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A lawsuit filed by the state of West Virginia accusing several drug manufacturers of misrepresenting the risks of their painkilling drugs will go to trial next April, Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said Thursday.

The Mass Litigation Panel, a group of state judges in Kanawha County, granted a motion by the state to expedite the trial, Morrisey said in a news release. The lawsuits were previously filed separately in Boone County in August 2019.

Teva Pharmaceuticals Inc., Johnson & Johnson and its subsidiary Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc., and Endo Health Solutions Inc. are accused of violating the state Consumer Credit and Protection Act and causing a public nuisance.

Morrisey says the companies engaged in strategic campaigns to deceive prescribers. The lawsuits allege the manufacturers’ conduct led to opioids becoming a common treatment for chronic pain and fueled substance abuse in West Virginia.

According to Morrisey, Teva is accused of telling doctors that patients could take increasingly strong opioids without disclosing the rising risk of addiction, and disguising its marketing efforts through third-party advocates and professional associations.