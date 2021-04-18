Wunderkind ex-mayor to face jurors in fraud, bribery case

Even as Correia's former chief of staff and three others have pleaded guilty in the extortion scheme, the former mayor, now 29, has remained defiant. He has denied any wrongdoing, insisted the app designed to help businesses connect with consumers was legitimate and blamed the charges on political foes who want to bring him down.

The question now becomes: Will he take the stand to try to convince jurors? Correia's name is on the defense's witness list, but it remains unclear whether he will actually testify.

Unlike many defendants who keep quiet to avoid saying anything that could be used against them in court, Correia has been outspoken since his 2018 arrest. He walked reporters through a PowerPoint presentation to rebut the allegations days after the first charges were brought, and participated in a documentary series executive produced by Mark Wahlberg about Correia's tumultuous political career.

“If I’m doing something wrong, come and get me. Go ahead and do it. But I didn’t do anything wrong," Correia said in the series called “Run This City” that aired last year on the now-defunct streaming platform Quibi.

“I’m innocent until proven guilty and I’m not going to be proven guilty,” he said.