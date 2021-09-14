Wrongly convicted man who escaped death row dies of COVID-19

“My heart sunk,” David said in an interview with the newspaper last week. “I wasn’t just being asked to let my brother go. You’re asking me let my best friend go.”

Growing up, the brothers endured abuse from their mother’s ex-husband. Damon also was sexually abused by the man and later by another relative, a neighbor and eventually his grandfather. “We shared a lot of hardships together,” David said,

Damon Thibodeaux was a 22-year-old deckhand on a Mississippi River barge in July 1996 when his 14-year-old step-cousin went missing while Thibodeaux was at her family’s apartment. After the girl’s body was discovered along the river, Thibodeaux was subjected to a grueling interrogation that pushed him to confess to a crime he didn’t commit. A year later he was sentenced to die.

Kaplan and others from the Minneapolis law firm Fredrikson and Byron helped prove Thibodeaux’s innocence, noting that his confession didn’t match the physical evidence, that witness statements were inconsistent and that DNA tests showed no connection between him and the murder. The district attorney’s own expert concluded that Thibodeaux had falsely confessed to the crime

The conviction was overturned and he was set free in September 2012.