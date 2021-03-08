Wrongful death suit filed on behalf of Daniel Prude's kids

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Attorneys for the five children of Daniel Prude, a Black man who died after being restrained by police during a mental health episode, announced a federal lawsuit Monday against the city of Rochester, alleging wrongful death and civil rights violations.

The family claims in the suit in U.S. District Court that both the actions of the Rochester police and an “attempted cover-up” by the department and city government violated Prude's constitutional rights, attorneys for the family said in a statement.

A grand jury in February declined to bring criminal charges against the officers.

“My father had a hard life, but he was a great dad. He always showed me and my brother and sisters how much he loved us," Prude's oldest son, Nathaniel McFarland, said. "Our hearts are broken by his death, but this lawsuit has given us hope for the future.”

Prude, 41, died in March 2020, several days after police officers, whom Prude's brother had called for help, put a spit hood over his head and pressed his naked body against the street until he stopped breathing.