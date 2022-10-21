Wrestler Ric Flair rolling out line of cannabis products | Here Weed Go! podcast

Go into almost any dispensary in any state and you're bound to find some pre-rolls or gummies (or maybe even the dispensary chain itself) containing the name or likeness of a famed stoner like Willie Nelson, NBA legend Shawn Kemp or actor Seth Rogen.

Perhaps one of the biggest names to get into the industry recently is former heavyweight boxing champ Mike Tyson with his new brand Tyson 2.0. Even more recently, Tyson has been joined by the greatest professional wrestler of all-time, the Nature Boy himself, Ric Flair.

Flair, a 21-time world champion in WWE, WCW and a number of other pro-wrestling organizations, was in Phoenix promoting the rollout of his own line of cannabis and cannabis-infused products – Ric Flair Drip.

Some of the products include flower, pre-rolls, vape cartridges and edibles (called WOOOOO Chews), offered in sativa, indica or hybrid. All come in packaging with graphic designs of Flair himself or scenes and images from his long career.

For now, Ric Flair Drip products can be found exclusively at the six Verano-owned and operated dispensaries located in Arizona and Nevada, and at other partnered shops throughout California. For more info on products and locations, visit RicFlairDrip.com.

Our conversation starts off with Flair explaining how he used cannabis-infused gummies to help ween him off prescription drugs and also touches on why its so hard for celebrity brands to succeed, what Flair’s goals are with this venture and what cannabis’ future will be in pro wrestling and other sports leagues as it becomes more mainstream.