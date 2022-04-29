Would-be Reagan assassin John Hinckley Jr. is headed on a music tour. His first show is already sold out.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — John Hinckley Jr., the man behind the 1981 assassination attempt on President Ronald Reagan, plans to kick-off a solo music tour with shows in New York and Chicago this July.

Hinckley, who lives in the gated community Kingsmill near Williamsburg, is expected to be released from all court-imposed conditions in mid-June. His first action as a free man will be to hit the road performing in what he's calling his Redemption Tour. His first scheduled show for July 8 at a Brooklyn hotel is sold out.

In 2020, a federal judge ruled that Hinckley may showcase his artwork, writings and music publicly under his own name rather than anonymously, as he had in the past.

Since then, Hinckley, known to play guitar as a part of his music therapy, has recorded and published over 30 songs on Spotify as well as on his YouTube page. To date, he has uploaded nearly 40 videos in the past year, accumulating over 26,000 subscribers and a total of 860,000 views.

In one of his latest videos, Hinckley announced the launch of his own record label, in which he intends to record 14 of his original songs to release as an album as well as introduce other artists' music.

"I'd like to say that I am starting a record label, it's called Emporia Records," Hinckley said in the YouTube video. "I'm also going to be bringing up music by other people, music that I think needs to be heard."

Hinckley also had shows booked in Hamden, Connecticut, on July 16, and in Chicago on July 23, but on Wednesday, the Connecticut venue announced on its Facebook page that the show was cancelled.

In 1981, two months after Reagan's inauguration, Hinckley wounded Reagan, Washington, D.C., police officer Thomas Delahanty and Secret Service agent Tim McCarthy. The shooting also paralyzed Reagan press secretary James Brady, who died in 2014.

Hinckley was reportedly seeking fame in order to impress actress Jodie Foster, whom he had stalked for several months by writing her poems, letters and even calling her home.

Hinckley, who was 25 at the time of the shooting, was found not guilty by reason of insanity in a federal court and remained under institutional psychiatric care for 30 years. Some restrictions were gradually loosened over the years.

In 2016, a federal judge ruled that Hinckley be released from the hospital to live with his mother, Jo Ann Hinckley, full-time in Williamsburg. He was required to follow a series of conditions: not drink alcohol, not possess any firearms, ammunition, other weapons or memorabilia of Jodie Foster; not contact Reagan's family, Brady's family, Foster, Foster's family or Foster's agent; not watch or listen to violent movies or television; not speak to the press; not visit present or past homes of the current or former presidents, including grave sites; and not erase his computer's web browser.

Following the death of Hinckley's mother in July 2021, a federal judge approved Hinckley's unconditional release starting in June. As of then, Hinckley, now 66, will no longer have to meet any of the conditions.

