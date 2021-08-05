Worst-Case Scenario: Firms wrestle with supply bottlenecks

“When you give up your own manufacturing and let somebody manufacture for you — if it all goes well, you can make more money. But the reason you can make more money is there’s more risk,’’ said Taylor, the trade lawyer. “And that risk is supply disruptions, labor issues, quality control, theft of your" intellectual property.

Importers tried to calculate how much of the higher costs they could pass on to their customers. At Mindscope Products near Los Angeles, owner George Balanchi wants to avoid raising the prices he charges retailers for his company’s toys, including remote-controlled cars and the Jabberin’ Jack talking pumpkin.

“It’s tough,’’ he said.

Raising prices, he said, is easier online. He has upped the online price of Mindscope’s radio-control stunt car to $22.99 from $19.99 and plans another price hike to $24.99 next year.

Companies that resisted moving production overseas now enjoy an advantage. They don’t have to wait for their products to cross the ocean — or figure out whether they can pass along to customers the import taxes that hit them at the U.S. border.

“The guys who stuck through the tough time while their competitors had huge profit margins now look like they were smarter than everybody thought they were,’’ Taylor said.