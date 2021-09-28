'World's best airline' for 2021 revealed

Skytrax notes that "there have been some up and down movements versus 2019 results, although a core of airlines still dominate these higher positions."

Japan Airlines was absent from Skytrax's 2019 top 10, but this year came in at number five. Meanwhile Lufthansa and Thai Airways came in at number nine and 10 in 2019, but fell down the charts this year to 13 and 23 respectively.

Noteworthy firsts in this year's awards can be found in the low-cost market awards -- Singaporean budget carrier Scoot was named the World's Best Long Haul Low-Cost Airline, while Spanish carrier Vueling Airlines won Best Low-Cost Airline in Europe, beating off competition from the likes of EasyJet.

Skytrax crowned Air France the Best Airline in Europe, while the French national carrier was also the only European airline to break into the overall top 10. British Airways was number 11 on the overall list, and won Best Airline in the United Kingdom, as well as Best Airline Staff in Europe and Best Premium Economy Onboard Catering.