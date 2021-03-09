World War II veteran receives medals 77 years after heroism

In the small audience sat Marvin Cornett, his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The uniform he wore, seemingly frozen in time, was impeccably assembled by his daughters. He'd held on to much of it throughout the years but Mendoza had to hunt down some of the missing pieces. His shining jump boots were purchased on eBay.

Growing up, Mendoza didn’t hear her dad say much about his experiences in the second World War, even though his Army career continued long after. After he was injured, he was stationed at Fort Benning, Georgia, where he served as a parachute instructor. He later became an Army recruiter and retired as a sergeant first class.

When she'd ask her dad what he did in the war, he'd reply, “Jumped out of airplanes" and quickly move on.

But in 2007, Mendoza gave him a voice recorder and his battle stories began to flow into it. He only told them while he was alone.

“It was almost like he just unloaded," she said. "And I heard all of the stories, the nitty-gritty details of his combat in World War II, the circumstances surrounding his injury and all of these things that I never, ever heard before.”

After receiving his medals, Cornett turned toward the small crowd and rendered an unassuming salute as local television cameras captured the moment.