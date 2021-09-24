World shares retreat, Japan higher

Masayuki Tsunashima of Mizuho Bank warned risks remained for markets from the potential troubles at Evergrande. Prolonged coronavirus outbreaks also pose risks, he said.

“So, it cannot be ruled out that optimism remains fragile or, at the very least opportunistic as underlying risks have simply not been addressed, much less put to bed,” he said. “And this is consistent with markets remaining prone to volatility and negative shocks.”

Hong Kong-traded shares in China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group, its EV unit, dropped 22% and shares in China Evergrande Group lost 11.6% on Friday.

Investors were waiting to see if Evergrande will makes $83.5 million in payments on foreign denominated debt and also watching to see what, if anything, the Chinese government might do to forestall a wider impact from a possible default.