World shares mostly higher after US averts shutdown

Asian shares were mostly higher, though Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index lost 0.3% to 29,452.66 after the release of disappointing factory and retail sales data.

Japanese investors appeared to take in stride the choice of former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida to head the ruling Liberal Democrats and thus become the next prime minister.

Kishida is expected to boost government spending but keep in place most current policies aimed at supporting the world's third-largest economy.

China Evergrande Group's shares fell 3.9% as reports said the company, which is struggling to whittle down its debt, was likely to miss another payment on a bond.

Evergrande's shares surged Wednesday after it announced it was selling a stake in Shengjing Bank to help repay a 10 billion yuan ($1.6 billion) its debt to the state-owned lender based in northeastern China.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index lost 0.4% to 24,575.64.

The Shanghai Composite index gained 0.9% to 3,568.17 and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 jumped 1.9% to 7,332.20. In Seoul, the Kospi climbed 0.3% to 3,068.82.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which is used to set interest rates on many kinds of loans, slipped to 1.52% from 1.53%.