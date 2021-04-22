World shares mostly higher after advance on Wall Street

Much of the market's focus over the next two weeks will be on individual companies and the outcome of their quarterly results. About 80 members of the S&P 500 are due to report results this week, as well as one out of every three members of the Dow. On average, analysts expect quarterly profits across the S&P 500 to climb 24% from a year earlier, according to FactSet.

Investors are looking to justify the market's advance this year, despite the lingering pandemic and higher-than-normal unemployment. There are also signs of COVID infections increasing outside the U.S. in major economies such as India and Brazil once again.

In other trading, U.S. benchmark crude oil shed 56 cents to $60.79 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It lost $1.32 to $61.35 per barrel on Wednesday.

Brent crude, the international standard, declined 59 cents to $64.73 per barrel.

The U.S. dollar slipped to 108.00 Japanese yen from 108.08 yen late Wednesday. The euro rose to $1.2039 from $1.2033.

