World shares mixed as economic data cloud outlook

TOKYO (AP) — Shares rose in early European trading on Friday after retreating in Asia as the latest batch of economic data provided mixed signals about prospects for the recovery from the pandemic.

Two surveys released Friday showed Chinese manufacturing expanded in April but growth appeared to be slowing. Figures showed Europe’s economy contracted in the first three months of the year, while the U.S. economy steamed ahead, growing at a 6.4% annual pace.

Major recent coronavirus outbreaks and slow progress in vaccinations are adding to worries about the outlook for economies in Asia and Europe.

France's CAC 40 inched down less than 0.1% in early trading to 6,300.06, while Germany's DAX added 0.4% to 15,212.91. Britain's FTSE 100 added 0.3% to 6,982.92. U.S. shares were set for a slow start, the future for the Dow industrials down nearly 0.2% at 33,900. S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% to 4,193.12.