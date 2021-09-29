World shares mixed after broad slide on Wall Street

Evergrande’s Hong Kong-traded shares jumped 15%.

In Japan, the choice by the ruling Liberal Democrats of Former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida to head the party and thus become the next prime minister came after markets had closed.

Kishida, 64, is seen as an establishment figure, though he has called for measures to address growing inequality in Japan, the world's third largest economy.

On Tuesday, the benchmark S&P 500 index fell 2%, its worst drop since May, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 2.8%, its worst drop since March. Decliners outnumbered advancers on the New York Stock Exchange 4 to 1.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 1.6% and the Russell 2000 index dropped 2.2%.

The benchmark S&P 500 is down 3.8% so far this month and on pace for its first monthly loss since January after it gained nearly 16% since the beginning of 2021.