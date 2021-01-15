World shares follow Wall St lower as traders mull Biden plan

Japan's Nikkei 225 slipped 0.6% to 28,519.18, while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong recovered to close 0.3% higher, at 28,573.86. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 was flat at 6,715.40. South Korea's Kospi skidded 2% to 3,085.90. The Shanghai Composite index was flat, at 3,566.38.

Thursday on Wall Street, the S&P 500 fell 0.4% to 3,795.54. The benchmark index was weighed down by losses in Apple, Microsoft and other huge tech companies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 0.2% to 30,991.52. The Nasdaq composite edged 0.1% lower, to 13,112.64. The indexes are still close to their record highs set last week.

The retreat followed another discouraging report showing how much damage the economy is taking as the pandemic worsens. Last week, 965,000 more U.S. workers filed for unemployment benefits as businesses shutter and lay off employees. That’s up sharply from the prior week’s tally of 784,000, and much worse than economists expected.

Smaller companies jumped more than the rest of the market, as they often do when investors are upgrading their expectations for the economy. The Russell 2000 index of small-cap stocks rose 2.1% to 2,155.35.