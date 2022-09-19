Britain and the world are saying a final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II at a state funeral that drew presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers. Crowds massed along the streets of London to honor a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.

In a country known for pomp and pageantry, the first state funeral since Winston Churchill’s was filled with spectacle. Royal Navy sailors drew the gun carriage carrying Elizabeth’s coffin to Westminster Abbey. King Charles III and his sons Princes William and Harry walked behind as pipers played.

Pall bearers then carried the coffin into the Abbey. Around 2,000 people ranging from world leaders to health care workers gathered to mourn her. After the funeral, the queen's coffin left the abbey to start a procession through central London.

Hurricane Fiona is bearing down on the Dominican Republic after knocking out the power grid and unleashing floods and landslides in Puerto Rico, where the governor said the damage was “catastrophic.” No deaths have been reported, but authorities in the U.S. territory said it was too early to estimate the damage from a storm that was still forecast to unleash torrential rain across Puerto Rico on Monday.

World leaders are gathering at the United Nations this week under the shadow of Europe’s first major conflict since World War II. It is taking place as many countries across the globe are also confronting inequality, an escalating climate crisis, the threat of multiple famines and increasing misinformation and hate speech.

The Viola Davis-led action epic “The Woman King” easily conquered the North American box office in its first weekend in theaters, against a crowded market of new releases. It surpassed expectations and earned $19 million in ticket sales, according to estimates from Sony on Sunday. The horror movie “Barbarian,” a 20th Century Studios release, took second place in its second weekend with $6.3 million.

In sports, a roundup of action in the NFL, the Yankees' Aaron Judge hit his 58th and 59th home runs and the Mets completed a four-game sweep.

“The Phantom of the Opera” — Broadway’s longest-running show — is scheduled to close in February 2023, a victim of post-pandemic softening in theater attendance in New York. A spokesperson says the closing will come less than a month after its 35th anniversary.

Former White House press secretary and Arkansas GOP gubernatorial candidate Sarah Sanders has been released from a hospital following surgery for thyroid cancer.

President Joe Biden met with family members of WNBA star Brittney Griner and another American detained in Russia, Paul Whelan. The meetings Friday at the White House were the first face-to-face encounter between the president and the relatives of Griner and Whelan.

Immigration lawyers are threatening legal action as they claim Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott are breaking the law by sending migrants out of their states.

The Justice Department has asked a federal appeals court to lift a judge’s order that temporarily barred it from reviewing a batch of classified documents seized during an FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida home last month.