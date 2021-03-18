World markets follow Wall St higher on Fed rates promise

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets rose Thursday and Wall Street futures were mixed after the U.S. Federal Reserve said its key interest rate would be kept near zero through 2023 even it forecast inflation picking up.

London and Frankfurt advanced in early trading while Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong closed higher. Sydney retreated.

On Wednesday, Wall Street hit a new high after the Fed said this year's U.S. economic growth should rebound to 6.5% — its strongest since the 1980s — and inflation will climb above 2% for the first time in years.

Investors worry that if inflation picks up, central banks might respond by raising interest rates, which would cool economic growth. But Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's comments at a news conference appeared to reassure them.

“The market reaction suggests investors are satisfied with the Fed’s explanations for now,” said Tai Hui of JP Morgan Asset Management in a report. He said the Fed “may need to provide more handholding” as inflation rises.

In early trading, the FTSE 100 in London advanced 0.1% to 6,772.41 and the DAX in Frankfurt rose 0.6% to 14,687.68. The CAC 40 in Paris was 0.4% higher at 6,080.36.