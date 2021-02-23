World Food Prize laureates ask Biden to elevate hunger

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A group of 24 scientists, economists, researchers and other winners of the World Food Prize sent a letter Tuesday to President Joe Biden asking him to focus on alleviating global hunger, poverty and malnutrition.

The World Food Prize Foundation released the letter that describes United States involvement in battling global hunger as foundational.

“American leadership will be a beacon that helps to light the way and a catalyst for action that gets us to a world in 2030 where we live within our planetary boundaries, everyone is well-nourished, and no one goes to bed hungry,” said Lawrence Haddad, 2018 World Food Prize laureate and executive director of Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition.

He said current food systems must improve because they have contributed to rising hunger and have been too slow to reduce child undernutrition. He added that obesity is increasing, biodiversity is being squandered and community resilience is being undermined. He said it's time for everyone to think and act differently to make a lasting impact.