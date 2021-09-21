Workers reinstall Wisconsin statues downed in 2020 protest

The “Forward” statue was a bronze replica of the one that represented Wisconsin at the 1893 World's Columbian Exposition in Chicago.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers announced in December that the state had received $60,000 in federal grants to restore and reinstall both statues. State Department of Administration spokeswoman Tatyana Warrick said Tuesday that officials expect the final cost to be about $82,000. The Wisconsin Historical Society raised funds to cover the balance, she said.

Warrick added that the administration has submitted an insurance claim to cover at least some costs.

The reinstallations come as a task force works to erect a statue of Vel Phillips on the Capitol grounds. Phillips was the first Black woman to graduate from the University of Wisconsin Law School, the first female judge in Milwaukee County and the first Black judge in Wisconsin. She died in 2018.

Warrick said the State Capitol and Executive Residence Board, which oversees maintenance and decorations at the Capitol and the governor's mansion, is expected to vote on the Phillips statue's final design and placement in October.

