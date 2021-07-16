Women say suspect in Kristin Smart's death abused them

"The actual evidence in the case relating to Kristin Smart's disappearance is no different than existed in the 1990s," Sanger said in court papers. “The evidence then and now is based on speculation and not proof of facts.”

Paul Flores was the last person seen with Smart on May 25, 1996, at California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo, where they were freshmen. Prosecutors said he killed Smart while trying to rape her in his dorm room after walking her home from a party, where she had gotten intoxicated.

Her body has never been found, though prosecutors said they believe it was buried behind Ruben Flores' house in nearby Arroyo Grande before it was recently unearthed and moved.

The document reveals that investigators discovered human blood under the deck at Ruben Flores' house during a search that led to the arrest warrants. The blood was found by archeologists in an area roughly the size of a casket where soil had been disturbed as if a body had been dug up, Peuvrelle said.

The document outlines the case against Paul Flores and provides a preview of what prosecutors plan to present Aug. 2 during a preliminary hearing that will determine if the son and father are ordered to stand trial.