Woman with dementia arrested over $14 theft sues police

The footage later shows Garner being held against the hood of the patrol car with her left arm bent up next to her head.

The officer implies in the video that she is trying to kick him but her legs are not visible. Soon she starts to slide down toward the ground and the video shows another officer who had recently arrived yelling: “Stand up! We’re not going to hold you!”

According to the lawsuit, Walmart employees asked Garner to return to the store when they saw her leave without paying and took the items back — a soda, a candy bar, a T-shirt, and some wipe refills, denying her request to pay for the items.

Someone from Walmart then called police to report Garner and the direction she walking but said the store had not suffered a loss, the lawsuit said.

A spokesman for Loveland police, Tom Hacker, said police were working on a response to the lawsuit. The Loveland city attorney's office referred questions to police.

The lawsuit, which seeks unspecified damages, claims that no one sought medical help for Garner until about six hours after she was arrested, when a deputy in the jail noticed she needed help.