Woman who made Bernie Sanders' mittens says she has no more to sell

The Vermont school teacher behind the cozy mittens worn by Sen. Bernie Sanders during President Joe Biden's inauguration on Wednesday said she's been flooded with requests from people wanting to buy a pair. But they're no longer for sale.
"Thanks for all the interest in Bernie's mittens!" Jen Ellis wrote on Twitter. "I'm so flattered that Bernie wore them to the inauguration. Sadly, I have no more mittens for sale. There are a lot of great crafters on ETSY who make them."
Thanks for all the interest in Bernie's mittens! It truly has been an amazing and historic day! I'm so flattered that Bernie wore them to the inauguration. Sadly, I have no more mittens for sale. There are a lot of great crafters on ETSY who make them. -Jen Ellis,— Jen Ellis (@vtawesomeness) January 21, 2021
A few years ago, Ellis, who teaches second grade, gave the Vermont senator the patterned, hand-knit "smittens" — part mittens, part sweater — on the campaign trail. But she didn't expect he'd start wearing them at high-profile events like the inauguration. The mittens are made from repurposed wool sweaters and lined with fleece made from recycled plastic bottles, she said in a tweet last year.
They're now an iconic accessory in the "grumpy chic" meme of Sanders sitting with his arms crossed in a puffy jacket and blue mask.
Across social media this week, Sanders has been Photoshopped onto the Game of Thrones throne, transported into historical photographs and seen outside your doorstep via a new app that uses Google Maps.
The image is also being sold on T-shirts, mugs and as a $25 bobble head. Some sellers on Etsy are already touting "Bernie inspired" mittens. Last year, online merchants cashed in on the fly that buzzed on former Vice President Mike Pence during the debate against Kamala Harris. The Biden campaign sold more than 35,000 fly swatters with the slogan, "truth over flies," a play on the campaign's slogan "truth over lies."
The virality and levity of the Bernie meme is reminiscent of more carefree days of the internet. As one Twitter user captured it, "The Bernie Sanders memes and photoshops are what the world needs right now."
This isn't the first time the mittens have been in the spotlight either. Last year, Sanders wore them to the Women's March in Portsmouth, New Hampshire; some called them "oven mitts," and a dedicated Twitter account, @BerniesMittens, was born.
In a statement to CNN on Thursday, Sanders said the meme this week "makes people aware that we make good mittens in Vermont. ... We have some good coats as well."
Bernie Sanders and his mittens win social media
"I am once again asking for a space heater." https://t.co/2PmfOWFGYE— Daisy Razor-in-candy (@daisy_razor) January 20, 2021
Make no mistake, this is how Bernie would’ve shown up to his own inauguration as well. pic.twitter.com/IODzoGL1gJ— Feed Me Bridgers™ (@TimDuffy) January 20, 2021
bernie arrives at inauguration, carrying what can only be a copy of The Plan in his manila envelope pic.twitter.com/NLLxVcJk4G— Oliver Willis (@owillis) January 20, 2021
Bernie’s mittens are made by Jen Ellis, a teacher from Essex Junction, Vt. She gave them to him 2+ years ago and was surprised when he began wearing them on the campaign trail. They are made from repurposed wool sweaters and lined with fleece made from recycled plastic bottles. pic.twitter.com/ErLr29lY2t— Ruby Cramer (@rubycramer) January 20, 2021
I wanna be Michelle Obama but I know I’m a Bernie Sanders pic.twitter.com/eHNgvEzAW6— keesh (@keshiaerica) January 20, 2021
We are all Bernie Sanders today pic.twitter.com/LX79T1I88P— Doth (@DothTheDoth) January 20, 2021
Bernie Sanders: “How long are these games? My feet are chilly.” pic.twitter.com/pGcInw8Gpv— McNeil (@Reflog_18) January 20, 2021
Bernie Sanders, Steal his look pic.twitter.com/c4Hw48aCUu— Emilia (@EmiliaDeLarge) January 20, 2021
bernie absolutely crushing vermont dadcore pic.twitter.com/fWp4dX5Xe2— rebecca jennings (@rebexxxxa) January 20, 2021
i just love how much bernie sanders looks like a bystander wherever he goes pic.twitter.com/nIJfdWb2W6— john rose (@johnrose_VA) January 20, 2021
Everyone else is at the Inauguration. Bernie Sanders is at his grandson's soccer match. https://t.co/0qgPAqtoFk— Omar Jimenez (@OmarJimenez) January 20, 2021
In all the inauguration fashion news, let us not overlook Senator Bernie Sanders’ mittens pic.twitter.com/BlZivZ8cMP— Vanessa Friedman (@VVFriedman) January 20, 2021
"This could have been an email." #BernieSanders pic.twitter.com/NaGYQwY4bU— Lamang (@lamangayidova) January 20, 2021
This is now a Bernie Sanders mittens stan account 😍 pic.twitter.com/eHBNWGXkqy— Zarah Sultana MP (@zarahsultana) January 20, 2021
Wait, is Bernie is wearing the same jacket from his meme at the inauguration? pic.twitter.com/q0DtVNpZbB— Alan Johnson (@TheAlanJohnson) January 20, 2021
Bernie has places to be after this 😭 pic.twitter.com/N8fSBHwgZi— astasia (@AstasiaWill) January 20, 2021
Everyone else: wearing giant, dressy black and grey coats— Cameron Newton (@CamBNewton) January 20, 2021
Bernie: This is my good jacket, and it keeps me warm. I’m wearing it pic.twitter.com/fZk9I90iVw
Bernie looks fully prepared to leave this event early to mail his taxes and cash a cashier's check pic.twitter.com/mKJHshDs5T— Don King's Experienced Graphic Designer (@BoxrecGrey) January 20, 2021
