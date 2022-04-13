Woman who faked kidnapping signs plea deal, Cuba Gooding Jr. pleads guilty to forcible touching, and more top news

Here's a look at a few trending topics for April 13.

Woman who faked her own kidnapping

Sherri Papini, the Northern California woman accused of faking her own kidnapping in 2016, has signed a plea deal and will confess she made up the entire plan, her attorney's office confirmed to CNN.

"I am deeply ashamed of myself for my behavior and so sorry for the pain I've caused my family, my friends, all the good people who needlessly suffered because of my story and those who worked so hard to try to help me," Papini said in her statement. "I will work the rest of my life to make amends for what I have done." Read more here:

Brooklyn subway shooter

The man accused of shooting 10 people on a Brooklyn subway train was arrested Wednesday and charged with a federal terrorism offense after the suspect himself called police to come get him, law enforcement officials said.

Frank R. James, 62, was taken into custody about 30 hours after the carnage on a rush-hour train, which left five victims in critical condition and people around the city on edge.

“My fellow New Yorkers, we got him," Mayor Eric Adams said. Get more info here:

Cedric McMillan

Bodybuilder Cedric McMillan has died at the age of 44, his sponsor confirmed Tuesday.

"We regret to inform you that our friend and brother @cedricmcmillan passed away today. Cedric will be greatly missed as an athlete, comrade, friend, and father," Black Skull USA, a supplements company, wrote in a post on Instagram. The company didn't provide further details around McMillan's death. Find out more here:

Cedric McMillan, star bodybuilder, dead at 44 Bodybuilder Cedric McMillan has died at the age of 44, his sponsor confirmed Tuesday.

Patrick Lyoya

A Black man face-down on the ground was fatally shot in the back of the head by a Michigan police officer, the violent climax of a traffic stop, brief foot chase and struggle over a stun gun, according to videos of the April 4 incident released Wednesday.

Patrick Lyoya, 26, was killed outside a house in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The white officer repeatedly ordered Lyoya to “let go” of his Taser, at one point demanding: “Drop the Taser!”

Citing a need for transparency, the city’s new police chief, Eric Winstrom, released four videos, including critical footage of the shooting recorded by a passenger in Lyoya's car on that rainy morning. Get more info here:

Cuba Gooding Jr.

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. pleaded guilty Wednesday to forcibly kissing a worker at a New York nightclub in 2018, calling himself a “celebrity figure” who meant no harm.

Gooding also publicly apologized for the first time to two other women who accused him of similar behavior in separate encounters. The admissions were part of a plea deal that came nearly three years after the Oscar-winning “Jerry Maguire” star was arrested in the case that saw several delays as his lawyers sought to get charges reduced or dismissed. Read more here:

***

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0