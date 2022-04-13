Woman who faked kidnapping signs plea deal, Cuba Gooding Jr. pleads guilty to forcible touching, and more top news

Here's a look at a few trending topics for April 13.
Woman who faked her own kidnapping
Sherri Papini, the Northern California woman accused of faking her own kidnapping in 2016, has signed a plea deal and will confess she made up the entire plan, her attorney's office confirmed to CNN.
"I am deeply ashamed of myself for my behavior and so sorry for the pain I've caused my family, my friends, all the good people who needlessly suffered because of my story and those who worked so hard to try to help me," Papini said in her statement. "I will work the rest of my life to make amends for what I have done." Read more here:
Brooklyn subway shooter
The man accused of shooting 10 people on a Brooklyn subway train was arrested Wednesday and charged with a federal terrorism offense after the suspect himself called police to come get him, law enforcement officials said.
Frank R. James, 62, was taken into custody about 30 hours after the carnage on a rush-hour train, which left five victims in critical condition and people around the city on edge.
“My fellow New Yorkers, we got him," Mayor Eric Adams said. Get more info here:
Cedric McMillan
Bodybuilder Cedric McMillan has died at the age of 44, his sponsor confirmed Tuesday.
"We regret to inform you that our friend and brother @cedricmcmillan passed away today. Cedric will be greatly missed as an athlete, comrade, friend, and father," Black Skull USA, a supplements company, wrote in a post on Instagram. The company didn't provide further details around McMillan's death. Find out more here:
Patrick Lyoya
A Black man face-down on the ground was fatally shot in the back of the head by a Michigan police officer, the violent climax of a traffic stop, brief foot chase and struggle over a stun gun, according to videos of the April 4 incident released Wednesday.
Patrick Lyoya, 26, was killed outside a house in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The white officer repeatedly ordered Lyoya to “let go” of his Taser, at one point demanding: “Drop the Taser!”
Citing a need for transparency, the city’s new police chief, Eric Winstrom, released four videos, including critical footage of the shooting recorded by a passenger in Lyoya's car on that rainy morning. Get more info here:
Cuba Gooding Jr.
Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. pleaded guilty Wednesday to forcibly kissing a worker at a New York nightclub in 2018, calling himself a “celebrity figure” who meant no harm.
Gooding also publicly apologized for the first time to two other women who accused him of similar behavior in separate encounters. The admissions were part of a plea deal that came nearly three years after the Oscar-winning “Jerry Maguire” star was arrested in the case that saw several delays as his lawyers sought to get charges reduced or dismissed. Read more here:
Top morning headlines: Wednesday, April 13
Two law enforcement officials say the person who tipped off police to the whereabouts of the man wanted in the Brooklyn subway shooting was the suspect himself. Frank R. James called the New York Police Department’s tip line Wednesday to say he was inside a McDonald’s restaurant in Manhattan and to tell authorities to come and get him, the law enforcement officials said. They weren’t authorized to discuss the ongoing investigation and spoke on condition of anonymity. Chief of Department Kenneth Corey said James was gone by the time officers got to the eatery, but they soon spotted him on a corner nearby. He was arrested Wednesday afternoon, a day after the rush-hour attack that left 10 people with gunshot wounds.
As the year began, New Yorkers shuddered at a subway crime straight out of urban nightmares — the death of a woman shoved onto the tracks. The new mayor vowed to “make sure New Yorkers feel safe in our subway system.” But Tuesday saw an attack that evoked many riders’ deepest fears. A gunman shot and wounded at least 10 people on a rush-hour train car in Brooklyn. It was a searing reminder of the city’s battle with gun violence and the specter of terror-like attacks that hangs over New York and its subway system. On Wednesday, authorities say they arrested a suspect, Frank R. James.
President Joe Biden says Russia’s war in Ukraine amounts to genocide, accusing President Vladimir Putin of trying to “wipe out the idea of even being a Ukrainian.” Speaking Tuesday in Iowa shortly before returning to Washington, Biden said he meant it when he said at an earlier event that Putin was carrying out genocide against Ukraine. He told reporters “it's become clearer and clearer.” Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelenskyy praised Biden's comments. France's president declined to take his rhetoric that far in comments Wednesday. Biden called Zelenskyy on Wednesday and the pair spoke for nearly an hour. Biden then announced that he was authorizing an additional $800 million in weapons, ammunition and other security assistance to Ukraine.
The presidents of four countries on Russia’s doorstep have underscored their support for Ukraine in a visit to the embattled country. Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia all worry they may face Russian attack in the future if Ukraine falls. The trip Wednesday by the countries' presidents comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed to continue his bloody offensive until its “full completion.” Russia invaded on Feb. 24. According to Western officials, its goal was to take taking Kyiv and topple the government. In the seven weeks since, the ground advance stalled and Russian forces lost potentially thousands of fighters. The war has forced millions of Ukrainians to flee, rattled the world economy and shattered Europe’s post-Cold War balance.
Storm dumps snow that shuts down highway for 500 miles and prompts tornado advisories in Minnesota and other states
A storm system stretching up the midsection of the United States had people in several states -- including southern Minnesota -- bracing Tuesday for the possibility of tornadoes.
A Northern California woman is admitting that she faked her own kidnapping more than five years ago. The search for 39-year-old Sherri Papini of Redding set off a three-week search until she resurfaced on Thanksgiving Day in 2016. But federal prosecutors alleged in early March that she actually was staying with a former boyfriend nearly 600 miles away in Southern California. They said she injured herself to back up her false statements. Her attorney, William Portanova, confirmed that she signed a plea agreement Tuesday. A spokesperson for federal prosecutors couldn’t confirm the plea deal until something is on the public record.
Soon, likely in the next few weeks, the U.S. toll from the coronavirus will surpass 1 million. Through wave after wave, the virus has compiled a merciless chronology of loss -- one by one by one. If losing one person leaves such a lasting void, consider all that’s been lost with the deaths of 1 million. From the first deaths on the West Coast to the soaring toll in New York, and then every place in between, the nation has been marked by unfathomable loss. COVID-19 has left an estimated 194,000 children in the U.S. without one or both of their parents. It has deprived communities of leaders, teachers and caregivers. It has robbed us of expertise and persistence, humor and devotion.
Elon Musk’s huge Twitter investment took a new twist Tuesday with the filing of a lawsuit alleging that the colorful billionaire illegally delayed disclosing his big stake in the social media company so he could buy more shares at lower prices. The complaint accuses Musk of violating a legal deadline to reveal he had accumulated a stake of at least 5%. Instead, according to the complaint, Musk didn’t disclose his position in Twitter until he’d almost doubled his stake to more than 9%. That strategy, the lawsuit alleges, hurt less wealthy investors who sold Twitter shares in the period before Musk acknowledged becoming a major shareholder.
Gilbert Gottfried, the actor and legendary standup comic known for his raw, scorched voice and crude jokes, has died. His publicist Glenn Schwartz said in a statement that Gottfried died Tuesday at age 67. Gottfried was a fiercely independent and intentionally bizarre comedian’s comedian, as likely to clear a room with anti-comedy as he was to kill with his jokes. He first came to national attention with frequent appearances on MTV in its early days and as a cast member of “Saturday Night Live” in the 1980s. Gottfried also did voice work for children’s television and movies, most famously playing the parrot Iago in Disney’s “Aladdin.”