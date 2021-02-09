Woman suing Trump asks court: Toss his legal-shield claim

NEW YORK (AP) — A former contestant on “The Apprentice” is trying to get her defamation lawsuit against former President Donald Trump moving again now that he is out of office.

Summer Zervos — who is suing Trump for calling her a liar after she accused him of sexual assaulting her in 2007 — asked New York state's highest court last week to dismiss an appeal from Trump that had put the case on hold. The appeal had argued that a sitting president can’t be sued in a state court.

Now that he's out of office, “the issues presented have become moot,” Zervos lawyers Beth Wilkinson and Moira Penza wrote in a filing Wednesday, saying Trump's lawyers aren't going to fight the request.

A request for comment was sent to the ex-president's attorneys.

If the high court, called the Court of Appeals, agrees to dismiss Trump's appeal, Zervos' lawyers want the case to return to a trial court for both sides to continue evidence-gathering that could eventually enable Zervos' lawyers to question Trump under oath, and his to question her. Such evidence-seeking has been frozen since last March while the Court of Appeals considered Trump's presidential-immunity arguments.