Woman sues Steven Tyler, alleging child sex assault in 1970s

LOS ANGELES — A woman who previously has said Steven Tyler had an illicit sexual relationship with her when she was a teenager is now suing the Aerosmith frontman for sexual assault, sexual battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress.
The lawsuit brought by Julia Misley was filed Tuesday under a 2019 California law that gave adult victims of childhood sexual assault a three-year window to file lawsuits for decades-old instances of assault. Saturday was the deadline to file such claims.
The 65-year-old Misley, formerly known as Julia Holcomb, said in a statement that she wanted to seize "a new opportunity to take legal action against those that abused me in my youth." The Associated Press does not name victims of sexual assault unless they publicly identify themselves.
While the lawsuit doesn't name Tyler, Misley identified him by name in the statement, issued through the law firm Jeff Anderson & Associates. She also recounted her experiences with Tyler in prior interviews, and Tyler discussed a relationship with a teenage girl in two books, published in 2011 and 1997. The acknowledgements section of his memoir "Does The Noise In My Head Bother You?" thanks a "Julia Halcomb," which Misley has said is a reference to her.
Representatives for Tyler did not immediately return requests for comment Friday. Rolling Stone first reported the lawsuit.
The lawsuit alleges Tyler "used his role, status, and power as a well-known musician and rock star to gain access to, groom, manipulate, exploit, sexually assault" Misley over a period of three years. Some of the abuse occurred in Los Angeles County, the lawsuit said. As a result, she suffered severe emotional injury as well as economic losses, the lawsuit said.
The lawsuit says Misley met Tyler in 1973 at one of his shows in Portland, Oregon, and later was invited to Tyler's hotel room, where she said she told him she was 16 years old. Tyler would have been 25 or 26 at the time. It says he engaged in "various acts of criminal sexual conduct" against Misley.
He engaged in sexual acts with her following multiple other shows, and in 1974 he became her legal guardian so she could travel with him, the lawsuit alleged.
The lawsuit alleged Misley became pregnant in 1975 as a result of having sex with Tyler and he later coerced her into having an abortion.
Tyler further harmed Misley by publishing memoirs that detailed parts of their relationship without her knowledge or consent, the lawsuit alleged. Doing so subjected Misley to public attention and scrutiny, which retraumatized her and made it harder for her to recover, the lawsuit said.
In Tyler's 2011 memoir, he mentions meeting an unidentified 16-year-old "girlfriend to be." He wrote that he almost "took a teen bride" and got her parents to sign over custody so he wouldn't get arrested when she went on tour with him out of state.
"By including Plaintiff's name in the acknowledgements, he left the readers and the public without any doubt of Plaintiff's identity," the lawsuit states, adding that she was confronted with a picture of her own face on a tabloid cover at a grocery store after the book's publication.
Tyler's relationship with a teenage girl also is referenced by several people in "Walk This Way," a 1997 "autobiography" of Aerosmith in oral history format. The teen is given the pseudonym "Diana Hall" and, at one point, is described as pregnant. Tyler said he was thinking about marrying her, referenced abortions and called it a "tricky situation all around."
The lawsuit seeks monetary compensation of an unspecified amount.
What were people tuning into on their radios and Walkmans? Stacker scoured
What were people tuning into on their radios and Walkmans? Stacker scoured
Billboard charts from the '80s and chose 25 of the top bands to give readers a lens into the soundtrack of the decade. We then researched each of the bands to report on their members and give you a sample of their top hits as well as a window into what they are up to now.
A quick scan of the bands reveals an eclectic collection of artists and music types. Whether you like beards and blues, heavy metal, alternative rock, or hard rock, you will find some inspiration here on our list, which includes legends that have sold millions of albums, garnered numerous awards, and earned their place in music history.
Grab your ear buds and blast your favorite ‘80s band while you click through the slideshow. Whether you fancy the Queen soundtrack, the sounds of Fleetwood Mac, or the siren of The Police, take a few minutes to remember or imagine what it felt like to grow up with the music of the ‘80s.
Finn Costello/Redferns // Getty Images
The Smiths: Then
In their
five-year run that began in 1982 the English rock band The Smiths, comprised of vocalist Morrissey, guitarist Johnny Marr, bassist Andy Rourke, and drummer Mike Joyce, created four memorable albums and a musical legacy. Hits including “The Queen Is Dead,” “This Charming Man,” “Bigmouth Strikes Again,” and “How Soon Is Now?” rocked the worlds of their cultish fans.
Icon and Image/Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images
The Smiths: Now
After the band’s unexpected break up in 1987, the foursome never reunited. They recorded a
total of 73 songs.
[Pictured: Morrissey.]
Jo Hale/ Redferns // Getty Images
Run-DMC: Then
Who knew that when Joseph “Run” Simmons, Darryl “DMC” McDaniels and Jason “Jam Master Jay” Mizell founded Run-D.MC in 1983 that the kings of hip-hop would go on to
sell 230 million records? Their debut song was “It’s Like That,” with “Sucker MCs” on the B-side of the cassette. Fans remember hits including a rap version of Aerosmith’s “Walk this Way,” “King of Rock,” and “Christmas in Hollis.”
John Phillips // Getty Images
Run-DMC: Now
Run-DMC has had an amazing run. They were the
first rap group on MTV, dubbed “The Greatest Hip-Hop Artist of All Time” by VH1, and inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The group had planned a Run-DMC pop-up in New York to celebrate 35 years of DMC music in late May.
Lynn Goldsmith/ Corbis Historical // Getty Images
Van Halen: Then
The
American hard rock band Van Halen original members included guitarist Eddie Van Halen, drummer Alex Van Halen, bassist Michael Anthony, and lead singer David Lee Roth. Later members included Sammy Hagar, Gary Cherone, and Wolfgang Van Halen. Their album “1984,” which featured their iconic hit “Jump” and “Panama” sold more than 10 million copies.
Kevin Winter // Getty Images
Rush: Then
Canadian rock band Rush rose to fame thanks to the talented trio comprised of drummer Neil Peart, guitarist Alex Llifeson, and vocalist Geddy Lee. Famous hits include “Tom Sawyer,” “Limelight,” and “Working Men.”
Jim Spellmen/WireImage // Getty Images
Rush: Now
Rush released their last album, “Clockwork Angels,” in 2012 and completed their final tour in August of 2015. Hall of Fame
drummer Neil Peart died of brain cancer in January 2020.
Paul Natkin // Getty Images
Bon Jovi: Then
It’s hard to single out hits of a group as iconic as the Grammy-winning American rock band Bon Jovi.
Their 1984 debut album included “Shot Through the Heart,” which did just that, while hits like “You Give Love a Bad Name” is a timeless anthem. Hits including “Livin' on a Prayer,” “Wanted Dead or Alive,” and “Bed of Roses” showcase their signature steely heartland rock.
Mauro Pimintel/AFP // Getty Images
Queen: Then
While most people know that the iconic rock band Queen members included Freddie Mercury, guitarist Brian May, drummer Roger Taylor, and bassist John Deacon, many are not aware that
each member was responsible for writing a #1 single for Queen. Songs like “Bohemian Rhapsody,” "Crazy Little thing Called Love,” "We Will Rock You,” and “Under Pressure” are just a few of the legendary hits that will live on forever.
Hulton Deutsch/Corbin Historical // Getty Images
Queen: Now
The award-winning movie “Bohemian Rhapsody” put Queen in the spotlight in 2018 giving audiences a reason to celebrate their music. Surviving members of Queen include May, Taylor, and Deacon. While Deacon retired in 1997,
Adam Lambert joined May and Taylor to continue the Queen legacy.
[Pictured: John Farnham and Brian May.]
Cole Bennets/Stringer // Getty Images
REO Speedwagon: Now
REO continues to tour. They recently appeared on the
Netflix series “Ozark.” Kevin Cronin performed “'Time for Me to Fly” from his home studio to pay tribute to frontline workers fighting COVID-19.
Steve Granitz/WireImage // Getty Images
The Cure: Then
The Cure, an English rock band that toggled between
post-punk to goth to alt-rock to some iteration of all three, produced an eclectic body of work. Hits included “Grinding Halt,” “Boys Don’t Cry,” “A Forest,” “Pictures of You,” and “Dressing Up.”
Finn Costello/Redferns // Getty Images
The Cure: Now
In
an interview with Rolling Stone magazine, lead singer Robert Smith says of the band’s 40-year run, “One of the lovely things about the band is that we’re able to headline Glastonbury, play Hyde Park, and be in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, but we’re still considered to be [a] slightly weird and outsider kind of band.” The band continues to tour and produce music.
Dimitrious Kamboursis // Getty Images
Def Leppard: Then
British rock band Def Leppard
pioneered the sounds of heavy-metal music in the 1980s. Original band members include Pete Willis, Rick Savage, Joe Elliott, and Tony Kenning. Steve Clark, Phil Collen, Rick Allen, and Vivian Campbell joined the band later. The album “Pyromania”—featuring “Photograph” and “Rock of Ages”—sold more than 10 million copies, securing their spot in rock history.
Tim Roney/Hulton Archive // Getty Images
Talking Heads: Then
use,” “Take Me to the River,” “Once in a Lifetime,” and “The Great Curve” would earn the band an induction to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2002.
Koh Hasebe/Shinko Music/Hulton Archive // Getty Images
Dire Straits: Then
The British rock band known as Dire Straits originally featured Mark and David Knopfler, John Illsley, and Pick Withers. Their breakout song “Sultans of Swing”
was inspired by a mediocre band Mark Knopfler saw in a pub in London. When Dire Straits retired in 1992, their album sales topped 120 million and they also earned a few Grammys.
Ebet Roberts/Redferns // Getty Images
The Cars: Then
Boston rock band The Cars members included lead singer, songwriter, and rhythm guitarist Ric Ocasek, bassist Benjamin Orr, guitarist Elliot Easton, keyboard player Greg Hawkes, and drummer David Robinson. Early hits included "Just What I Needed," "Good Times Roll," "My Best Friend's Girl," and "You're All I've Got Tonight."
Koh Hasebe/Shinko Music // Getty Images
The Cars: Now
The Cars split in 1988. Ocasek went solo releasing six albums and producing for bands including No Doubt and Bad religion. Orr died in 2000 and The Cars surviving members reunited to release a new album entitled, “Move Like This.” Ocasek passed away in 2019.
Scott Legato/Film Magic // Getty Images
The Police: Then
Sting, Stewart Copeland, and Andy Summers fused a trifecta of talent in their rock band The Police to deliver a new wave of music in the ‘80s. Hits including “Roxanne,” “So Lonely,” “Message in a Bottle,” “Walking on the Moon,” and “Every Breath You Take” inspired U.S. music listeners to
make them the #1 most-played band in the ‘80s.
Lynn Goldsmith/ Corbis Historical // Getty Images
The Police: Now
After the band went their
separate ways in 1984, their solo careers continued to thrive. Sting released numerous albums, appeared in over 15 films, authored books, and garnered many awards including an additional 11 Grammys, a Golden Globe, and four Oscar nominations. The trio has sold more than 50 million albums around the world.
[Pictured: Sting.]
Gary Miller // Getty Images
Eurythmics: Then
ams (Are Made of This)" and "Here Comes the Rain Again," illuminate the band’s revolutionary fusion of pop, rhythm and blues, soul, and avant-garde.
Eurythmics has sold over 75 million albums
and achieved over 20 international hits across the world.
Lynn Goldsmith/ Corbis Historical // Getty Images
Eurythmics: Now
The Eurythmics split in the 1990s to pursue solo careers and reunited at the end of the decade to create a final studio album, “Peace.” They will be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame this year.
Lennox has been widely lauded for her music and work for humanitarian causes. Stewart launched Dave Stewart Entertainment where he is involved in a myriad of creative endeavors.
Kevin Kane // Getty Images
ZZ Top: Then
ZZ Top pays tribute to their Texas roots with their blues-inspired guitar work and signature facial hair. The band’s talented trio—singer-guitarist Billy Gibbons, bass player Dusty Hall, and drummer Frank Beard—
were inducted into the Rock and roll Hall of Fame in 2004. Their album “Eliminator”—featuring hits including “Gimme All Your Lovin’,” “Sharp Dressed Man,” and “Legs,”—sold more than 10 million U.S. copies.
Eric Bouvet/Gamma-Rapho // Getty Images
Guns N' Roses: Then
“Sweet Child o’ Mine” followed a year later, skyrocketing to a #1 hit. Other
Guns ‘N Roses favorites
include “November Rain,” “Estranged,” and “Rocket Queen.”
Paul Natkin // Getty Images
Toto: Then
Toto’s original members David Paich, Steve Lukather, Bobby Kimball, Steve Porcaro, David Hungate, and Jeff Porcaro never could have imagined the band would
sell over 40 million albums and earn 225 Grammy nominations. Their prolific roster includes hits such as “Africa,” “Rosanna,” “Hold the Line,” “I Won’t Hold You Back,” “Stop Loving You,” and “Pamela.”
Mondadori Portfolio // Getty Images
Fleetwood Mac: Then
In the late 1970s, “Rumours,” the 11th album of the British-American band Fleetwood Mac topped the charts for 31 weeks and sold over 40 million copies. Fans remember the joy of belting out '80s hits like "Gypsy" and "Big Love."
Pete Still/Redferns // Getty Images
Chicago: Then
Chicago musicians Walter Parazaider, Terry Kath, Danny Seraphine, Lee Loughnane, James Pankow, Robert Lamm, and Peter Cetera formed a band to fuse Chicago’s musical diversity into a rock band with horns. Hits include "25 or 6 to 4,” "Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is," “Saturday in the Park,” and “Feelin’ Stronger Every Day.”
Harry Langdon // Getty Images
