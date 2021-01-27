Woman sells Bernie doll for over $20K, donates to charity

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Bernie Sanders went from becoming a hit meme to a nearly $20,000-crochet doll in less than a week.

After the Vermont senator went viral on social media for his simple Inauguration Day fashion choices of quirky brown mittens and over-sized olive green coat, Tobey King in Texas got to crocheting. She turned the sensational image that trended for days into a crochet doll.

It sold for $20,300. Yes, you read that right.

“It’s mind-blowing because I knew Bernie was trending because of that picture, and I already had a Bernie pattern and a Bernie doll. So I just went and got that, and I modified that super quick,” King said.

But recreating Sanders' exact look that captured people's eyes, and laughs, took King about seven hours of crocheting, in addition to the time she had invested in the design a year ago. And her attention to detail is obvious, nailing the iconic mittens that stole the show on Inauguration Day.

“The mittens are not that hard it’s just some color changing, a special stitch,” King said.