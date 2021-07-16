Woman says her boat had problems before Iowa ride accident

Estrada said she has been on the ride many times and never experienced such problems. She said she later reached out to the Jaramillo family through their pastor, and shared her experience with their lawyer Thursday.

“My heart breaks for them,” she said. “I think something needs to be done about this ride.”

Best said Estrada’s account was consistent with what happened to the Jaramillos and suggests “the boats were not properly floating on the day of the incident.”

“There was a broader problem,” he said.

Adventureland attorney Guy Cook said Friday that the park was unaware of Estrada's claims and that the investigation to date has “found no such narrative.”

“The senior operators have no reports of any difficulties with the boats from guests prior to the tragic accident,” he said. “Nevertheless, all information and reports will be considered as the investigation continues.”

The state report notes that the park’s maintenance staff took the Jaramillos' boat and others out of service earlier that day “due to rafts on boats deflating.” Workers replaced the deflated bladders in the rafts before putting the boats back into service.