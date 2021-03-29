Woman says Gov. Cuomo forcibly kissed her cheeks in 2017

“The way he looked at me and his body language made me very uncomfortable,” she said. “I felt he was acting in a highly flirtatious and inappropriate manner, especially in front of my family and neighbors.”

Vill shared a copy of a July 19, 2017, letter she received from the governor in which he said he'll help homeowners affected by the flooding.

“It was a pleasure to meet you recently,” he wrote.

The letter was only addressed to Vill, who questioned why it wasn't addressed to her husband or son, whom the governor also met.

She said she received a phone call “within days” from a female employee on the governor's staff who said the governor was having an event in town and asked if Ville would like to attend.

“Notably she didn’t say my husband and I, or my family and I, only specifically me,” she said. "I purposely did not respond to the invitation. I felt very uneasy about the call. I was the only one who received the call and the personal invite form the governor.”

There was no immediate comment from the Cuomo administration.