Woman pleads guilty to hiding baby's death 13 years ago

JUNEAU, Wis. (AP) — A Milwaukee woman has pleaded guilty to concealing the death of her newborn baby almost 13 years ago.

The Beaver Dam Daily Citizen reported that 45-year-old Karin Luttinen pleaded guilty Monday to a felony count of concealing the death of a child in Dodge County Circuit Court in a deal with prosecutors. She faces up to a year and a half in prison when she's sentenced Aug. 5.

According to a criminal complaint, Luttinen gave birth to the baby girl in a bath tub in April 2009. The umbilical cord was wrapped around the newborn's neck, she said. She blacked out and woke up in a panic.

She put the baby in a trash bag and left it in the woods outside of the town of Theresa. A wood cutter found it later that month. An autopsy showed the child may have died prior to or shortly after birth.

The case languished for years. Prosecutors developed a DNA profile of the baby's mother using a maxi pad wrapper that was in the trash bag with the baby's body and in 2014 charged that profile as a Jane Doe to keep the statute of limitations from expiring.

Analysts finally used a genetic analysis of the profile's family tree to key in on Luttinen. Investigators obtained a DNA sample from her in January and determined last month that she was a major source of the DNA on the maxi pad wrapper and that she was the baby's mother.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

